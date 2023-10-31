Smile Makers' new campaign encourages you to touch yourself...and potentially save your life

Boobs.

Ad Nut has heard so much about them. Most often found on the chest area of a human female (though Ad Nut is all onboard with gender neutrality, so anyone can boob in Ad Nut's eyes), these tissue-filled duets (typically) have played a critical role in the evolution of mankind. They come in all shapes, sizes, make-ups and geometries, and are perhaps one of the few things that can universally unite humans in appreciation.

And appreciate them you should. For you see, boobs can sometimes be accompanied by the most tragic of diseases: Breast cancer. According to statistics by the World Health Organisation, as many as 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, leading to approximately 685,000 deaths worldwide. In the US, screenings have steadily decreased, with at least 1.1 million women missing their screenings in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the UK, more than 47% of women were reported not to check their breasts regularly. And in Singapore, only 31.1% of Singaporean women screened themselves for breast cancer in 2021.

And whilst Asia on average, is amongst the lowest-affected region when compared to its Latin American, European and African counterparts, there is still a critical imperative that stands on better educating society on the importance of catching this disease early through regular examinations and check-ups.

Which is why Ad Nut is loving the cheeky new campaign by sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, in tandem with MullenLowe Singapore and production house Nacho Usual Collective. To mark the close-out of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Smile Makers has released a set of erotic audiobooks that encourage women to touch themselves in ways that could potentially save their lives.

Ingeniously titled 'Audioboobs', the series of short, sensual audio stories contains instructions on how to conduct breast self-examination written as part of the risqué plots, enabling women to prioritise their breast health while taking charge of their pleasure. The episodes are released weekly on Spotify, with the first story in the series of five 'A Galaxy of Our Own' already available. The second entitled 'Chest of Secrets' will be available tomorrow (November 1).

To boot, the stories are all written to be inclusive and queer-friendly (Ad Nut stans inclusive brands), covering different sexualities across the spectrum. Theatre artist Mabel Yeo also takes her first foray into voice acting, as narrator across the episodes. Speaking of the campaign, Smile Makers head of brand Samantha Marshall said, “Discussions around breast self-examinations remain taboo or overlooked for so many of us who are often busy managing personal and professional responsibilities. To encourage people to put themselves first, by also coming first, we have merged breast and sexual health in this revolutionary approach to make the process of self-examination an enjoyable and empowering experience. Our free audiobook collection will provide a safe, comfortable and intimate space for women and others to explore their bodies while reminding them of the importance of regular self-examinations for breast health. “As someone who carries the BRCA1 genetic mutation, I know all too well the health risks of breast cancer and how early detection or prevention can save lives. We’re told boob checks should be a monthly thing, and I hope these sexy stories can help build it into our routine. I, for one, will be seeking pleasure more than just once a month!”

Listen Samantha, Ad Nut knows exactly what you're talking about. Ad Nut grew up on Mills & Boon novels. We're talking vicars, stableboys, tortured poet farmers—the whole lot. In fact, there's few things Ad Nut loves more than curling up on a comfy bed of leaves with, than a risqué romance and a glass of the Woodland's finest maple tree sap. After hopping on to Spotify, Ad Nut can confirm, the books are funny, charming and fun to listen to, and Ad Nut is 100% coming back to hear tomorrow's episode.

You can bet your bushy tail Ad Nut is applauding this effort. Not only is the title hilarious and approachable, Ad Nut loves how Smile Makers and MullenLowe Singapore have managed to take an otherwise very shadowed and somewhat taboo-ed topic, and turned it into not just education, but entertainment. Stigma is the most silent killer of all, and by lifting the veils on normalising self-examination, Smile Makers is making taking the first step towards survival through early detection that much easier. Not an easy feat, but a truly necessary one.

Empowering, endearing and enjoyable—this one is a truly boob-tiful campaign.

You can listen to the full audiobooks here.