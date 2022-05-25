Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Let your jeans age the way you do—gracefully

A new global spot for denim brand G-Star Raw uses deepfake technology to bring a man from his youth all the way to old age in under a minute.

A pair of jeans should be work for much longer than just one season, says denim brand G-Star Raw in its new global campaign by The Family Amsterdam. Ad Nut couldn’t agree more.

In a new film by director Paul Geusebroek, the gradual wear-and-tear of a pair of jeans is depicted through the ageing process of man. Using deepfake technology, the central character is seen morphing from a fresh-faced youth to an older man, wrinkles and all. Ageing one’s jeans is likened to the natural and should-be-celebrated process of human aging.  

Ad Nut thinks that deepfake technology can often be abused, but in this case, it’s used to incredible effect. The production by Geusebroek and his team also lend a wistful feel to the sepia-toned colour grading and strong copy.

See also: This strong campaign from two weeks ago that spotlights sustainable clothing.

CREDITS

Client: G-Star RAW
Agency: The Family Amsterdam

Production company: HALAL Amsterdam
Director: Paul Geusebroek 
DOP: Albert Salas                            
Executive Producer: Job Sanders
Senior Producer: Natalie Wetherell
Service Production company: Solent

VFX: Ambassadors
Deep Fake: Revel.Ai
Grading: Crabsalad
Offline edit: Brian Ent 
Music company: Sizzer
Audiomix: Sauvage Sound

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Forget gender-neutral fashion. Chinese men want women’s clothes
Marketing
Aug 27, 2021
Jiaqi Luo

Forget gender-neutral fashion. Chinese men want ...

Isn’t it time the industry had sustainability of conviction?
Opinions
May 18, 2022
Vicki Maguire

Isn’t it time the industry had sustainability of ...

Carousell's limited sustainability push
News
Apr 12, 2022
Ad Nut

Carousell's limited sustainability push

Sustainability bonds become fashionable among fashion brands
News
Jan 14, 2021
Minnie Wang

Sustainability bonds become fashionable among ...

Just Published

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, will review marketing spend
Digital
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba posts slowest quarterly growth on record, ...

Losses increased because of decline in value of investments in publicly-traded companies; backing for newer businesses such as Taocaicai and Taobao Deals; and the continued impact of Covid.

Tech Bites: Week of May 23, 2022
Advertising
2 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of May 23, 2022

News from Yahoo, JCDecaux, CREA, PubMatic, Xaxis and more. Plus, Alibaba reaches a milestone in the quarter of serving over 1 billion annual active consumers in China

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies
Advertising
6 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

The global brewer is looking to kick off meetings in Cannes in pursuit of a new global creative ecosystem.

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?
Advertising
14 hours ago
Avery Booker

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?

For luxury brands, taking the current Covid-impacted softness in mainland China as a cue to reduce exposure to the market is the wrong approach.