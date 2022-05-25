Let your jeans age the way you do—gracefully

A pair of jeans should be work for much longer than just one season, says denim brand G-Star Raw in its new global campaign by The Family Amsterdam. Ad Nut couldn’t agree more.
In a new film by director Paul Geusebroek, the gradual wear-and-tear of a pair of jeans is depicted through the ageing process of man. Using deepfake technology, the central character is seen morphing from a fresh-faced youth to an older man, wrinkles and all. Ageing one’s jeans is likened to the natural and should-be-celebrated process of human aging.
Ad Nut thinks that deepfake technology can often be abused, but in this case, it’s used to incredible effect. The production by Geusebroek and his team also lend a wistful feel to the sepia-toned colour grading and strong copy.
See also: This strong campaign from two weeks ago that spotlights sustainable clothing.
CREDITS
Client: G-Star RAW
Agency: The Family Amsterdam
Production company: HALAL Amsterdam
Director: Paul Geusebroek
DOP: Albert Salas
Executive Producer: Job Sanders
Senior Producer: Natalie Wetherell
Service Production company: Solent
VFX: Ambassadors
Deep Fake: Revel.Ai
Grading: Crabsalad
Offline edit: Brian Ent
Music company: Sizzer
Audiomix: Sauvage Sound
