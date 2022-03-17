Digital The Work PR
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Kyiv agency Angry takes real sounds of war to create 'Anthem of true Russia'

The creative agency worked with Ukraine’s creative community and music producer Roger Leao to compile the powerful anthem.

Kyiv-based creative agency Angry has taken real sounds from war-torn Ukraine and compiled them together in a chilling two-and-a-half-minute track called the “Anthem of true Russia”.

The agency worked with Ukraine’s creative community and music producer Roger Leao to create the new anthem, which condemns the destruction and terror caused by the Russian invasion.

Sounds of real explosions, air raids and screaming were taken from hundreds of documentary and personal videos from Ukraine and woven together to create the hard-hitting anthem in support of the nation.

The image accompanying the audio states: “These are not the sounds of Ukraine, these are sounds of the aggressor. This is how Russia, who invaded Ukraine, sounds. This is the anthem of Russia. True Russia.”

The “Anthem of true Russia” is available on a dedicated website as well as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all major music platforms.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Singtel names new creative lead agency

5 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

7 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

10 Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

Related Articles

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
PR
Mar 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s ...

Uniqlo U-turns on staying open in Russia
News
Mar 10, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

Uniqlo U-turns on staying open in Russia

'The fear is indescribable': testimonials of Havas staff in war-torn Ukraine
News
Mar 8, 2022
Imogen Watson

'The fear is indescribable': testimonials of Havas ...

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia
News
Mar 7, 2022
Ben Bold

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia

Just Published

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads

Australian regulator alleges that Meta "aided and abetted" scams that have robbed citizens of thousands of dollars since 2020.

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions ...

Krungsi First Choice and Leo Burnett Thailand used a 'meta' idea—an ad that shows the brand attempting to shoot an ad in the metaverse—to build affinity among a new audience. Hear the inside story of how the ad came about.

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Omnicom-owned 'collective' makes a compelling case that it's no longer a traditional creative agency. Did it do enough to earn an 'A'?

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been grappling with Russian exits
Advertising
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been ...

As agencies and brands continue to close down Russian operations and sanctions start to bite, many fear that it will be a long time before anyone can even think about reopening.