Kyiv agency Angry takes real sounds of war to create 'Anthem of true Russia'

Kyiv-based creative agency Angry has taken real sounds from war-torn Ukraine and compiled them together in a chilling two-and-a-half-minute track called the “Anthem of true Russia”.

The agency worked with Ukraine’s creative community and music producer Roger Leao to create the new anthem, which condemns the destruction and terror caused by the Russian invasion.

Sounds of real explosions, air raids and screaming were taken from hundreds of documentary and personal videos from Ukraine and woven together to create the hard-hitting anthem in support of the nation.

The image accompanying the audio states: “These are not the sounds of Ukraine, these are sounds of the aggressor. This is how Russia, who invaded Ukraine, sounds. This is the anthem of Russia. True Russia.”

The “Anthem of true Russia” is available on a dedicated website as well as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all major music platforms.