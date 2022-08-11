Partner Content
Aug 11, 2022

Karen Ngui: What does it take to truly change the game?

DBS’ head of group strategic marketing & communications on how marketers should use creativity, strategy, and numeracy to shape a brand’s positioning.

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.
 
As head of group strategic marketing & communications for DBS, Karen Ngui is keenly aware of the responsibilities that marketers bear. Having most recently spearheaded a campaign to DBS as a “different kind of bank” — one that’s closer to a tech start-up in its values — Ngui advocates for a category-defying approach when it comes to marketers, too. Seeing the role of marketers not just as communicators, but as instrumental shapers of a brand’s positioning, Ngui opines that marketers must not just be literate, but strategic, creative, and numerate, too.
 
Watch the video to learn more.
