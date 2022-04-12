It's time for a 'tree change', forestry industry argues

As one who lives in and acquires sustenance from trees, Ad Nut is very much in favour of the idea of Australia planting 1 billion of the lovely and leafy organisms by 2030, as promoted in a new campaign (above). Imagine, a billion new homes for all of Ad Nut's Aussie ilk and their descendants, as well as other lovely woodland creatures!
It's a bit disturbing that the campaign comes from the Australian Forest Products Association (AFPA), which implies that those trees will eventually be chopped down. But if the Australian forestry industry really follows sustainable practices, as the child in the campaign video (by creative agency Galore) explains, then there should be plenty of places for squirrels and birds and other tree-dwellers to nest, as well as more wood for making homes for people and other sustainable products.
The campaign's aim is to influence government policy and public support for tree plantations, as the country is facing a shortage of domestic timber. Since importing wood seems incredibly wasteful and counter-productive from a carbon-emissions point of view, Ad Nut can get behind this effort—even though natural-growth forests are highly preferable from a biodiversity standpoint.
As far as the work itself, Galore made a smart choice using the 'from the mouths of babes' approach. The young girl's earnest delivery certainly helps raise one's receptivity to a message that might meet more resistance if it was coming from a spokesperson for an association representing a for-profit industry.
The campaign is running across commercial TV and online platforms throughout the month, with OOH placements as support.
CREDITS
Client: Australian Forest Products Association (afpa)
Chief Executive Officer: Ross Hampton
Communications Director: Joe Prevedello
Creative Partner: Galore
Executive Producer: Arjanna Van Kan
Director & Scriptwriter: Nick Snelling
Director Of Photography: Paul Van Kan
Assistant Camera: Chris Ras
Sound: Oliver Dibley
Gaffing: Paul Van Kan, Chris Ras
Grip: Bruce Murray
Production Design: Nick Snelling
Art Direction: Steve Tomic
Illustration & Poster Art: Alicia Clements
Greensperson: Jaq Snelling
Editor: Paul Van Kan
Sound Design: Matt Perrott At Mightysound
Music: Jonny Higgins
Film Colourist: Paul Van Kan
Hair & Make-up: Henrietta Iverson
