Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

It's time for a 'tree change', forestry industry argues

The Australian Forest Products Association launches a drive to plant 1 billion trees by 2030, in a campaign by recently launched creative agency Galore.

As one who lives in and acquires sustenance from trees, Ad Nut is very much in favour of the idea of Australia planting 1 billion of the lovely and leafy organisms by 2030, as promoted in a new campaign (above). Imagine, a billion new homes for all of Ad Nut's Aussie ilk and their descendants, as well as other lovely woodland creatures! 

It's a bit disturbing that the campaign comes from the Australian Forest Products Association (AFPA), which implies that those trees will eventually be chopped down. But if the Australian forestry industry really follows sustainable practices, as the child in the campaign video (by creative agency Galore) explains, then there should be plenty of places for squirrels and birds and other tree-dwellers to nest, as well as more wood for making homes for people and other sustainable products.

The campaign's aim is to influence government policy and public support for tree plantations, as the country is facing a shortage of domestic timber. Since importing wood seems incredibly wasteful and counter-productive from a carbon-emissions point of view, Ad Nut can get behind this effort—even though natural-growth forests are highly preferable from a biodiversity standpoint.

As far as the work itself, Galore made a smart choice using the 'from the mouths of babes' approach. The young girl's earnest delivery certainly helps raise one's receptivity to a message that might meet more resistance if it was coming from a spokesperson for an association representing a for-profit industry.

The campaign is running across commercial TV and online platforms throughout the month, with OOH placements as support.

CREDITS

Client: Australian Forest Products Association (afpa)
Chief Executive Officer: Ross Hampton
Communications Director: Joe Prevedello

Creative Partner: Galore
Executive Producer: Arjanna Van Kan
Director & Scriptwriter: Nick Snelling
Director Of Photography: Paul Van Kan
Assistant Camera: Chris Ras
Sound: Oliver Dibley
Gaffing: Paul Van Kan, Chris Ras
Grip: Bruce Murray
Production Design: Nick Snelling
Art Direction: Steve Tomic
Illustration & Poster Art: Alicia Clements
Greensperson: Jaq Snelling
Editor: Paul Van Kan
Sound Design: Matt Perrott At Mightysound
Music: Jonny Higgins
Film Colourist: Paul Van Kan
Hair & Make-up: Henrietta Iverson

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

2 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

4 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

7 Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

9 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

Related Articles

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space in Melbourne
News
Dec 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space ...

Carousell's limited sustainability push
News
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Carousell's limited sustainability push

Uneven implementation of sustainability efforts across APAC agencies in 2021
Advertising
Mar 16, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Uneven implementation of sustainability efforts ...

Unilever shareholder's attack on sustainability messaging 'flawed', experts say
Marketing
Jan 16, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Unilever shareholder's attack on sustainability ...

Just Published

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign

INSPIRATION STATION: This set of installations by VMLY&R Australia for Bond University is an unexpected way to get people interested in university courses.

Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with the ocean
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with ...

The ECD at McCann Health Japan gushes about his passion for surfing and the ocean as a metaphor for handling the unpredictable motions of life.

Cheil Worldwide creates Cheil Connec+ to boost agility
Advertising
7 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Cheil Worldwide creates Cheil Connec+ to boost agility

The global offering will be led by Ian Millner.

Playable ads rise above other formats in mobile advertising: study
Digital
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Playable ads rise above other formats in mobile ...

Liftoff’s annual Mobile Ad Creative Report shows Android coming in 2x less expensive than iOS, with playable ads being the most affordable across gaming formats.