This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.
Aug 18, 2022
Huiyan Pan: What does it take to truly change the game?
Shopee’s regional marketing lead on the importance of prioritising your users, retaining the “humanness” of marketing, and more.
As regional marketing lead for Shopee, Huiyan Pan has led ambitious campaigns for the e-commerce brand, including brand ambassadorships that shrewdly tapped hyperlocal personalities for heightened relevance. For Pan, game-changing marketing is all about ensuring your users are your top priority by following “three guiding principles” — the utilisation of data and human instincts; balancing innovation with relevance; knowing where your brand can make a difference.
Watch the video to learn more.
