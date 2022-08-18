Huiyan Pan: What does it take to truly change the game?

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As regional marketing lead for Shopee, Huiyan Pan has led ambitious campaigns for the e-commerce brand, including brand ambassadorships that shrewdly tapped hyperlocal personalities for heightened relevance. For Pan, game-changing marketing is all about ensuring your users are your top priority by following “three guiding principles” — the utilisation of data and human instincts; balancing innovation with relevance; knowing where your brand can make a difference.

Watch the video to learn more.