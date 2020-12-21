Advertising Analysis News
Ad Nut
1 day ago

How would you like your power-up served?

Riot Games and BBH team up to give gamers a taste of their Honey Fruit, the mythical power-up in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Pandemic-related lockdowns have been a boon for gaming nuts such as this particular woodland creature who has honed their skills tremendously through this period. As much as they like to boast about their skills (let's just say that Ad Nut is very close to fulfilling their grand master ambitions), there is no shame in admitting the many times the timely discovery of Honey Fruit power-ups rescued nearly-wrecked rounds of League of Legends: Wild Rift. 

Over the years playing games ranging from Mario to League of Legends, Ad Nut has always wondered how these power-ups have felt and, well, tasted. What if you could actually taste a perfectly timed power-up? To give hardcore gamers a chance to taste the Honey Fruit power-up used in League of Legends: Wild Rift, the game's makers Riot Games and BBH teamed up for an offline event in Thailand to give consumers there a taste of this mythical fruit. 

While gamers found it hard to nail down the actual taste of the bright green power-up (feedback ranged from spicy to sweet), the physical manifestation of the Honey Fruit excited Thai fans even if it left some deciding whether it tasted naughty or nice. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

3 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

4 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

5 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

7 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

8 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

10 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Related Articles

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win
Media
Sep 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

BBH app makes daily runs into dramatic tales
Digital
Nov 24, 2020
Staff Reporters

BBH app makes daily runs into dramatic tales

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which Twitter account inspires this BBH creative
Advertising
Nov 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which ...

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China
Advertising
Sep 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China

Just Published

2020's most-read stories
Analysis
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2020's most-read stories

YEAR IN REVIEW: As we shut our laptops on a very long (some might say 'unprecedented') year, we leave you with our most popular articles of 2020. Thanks, best wishes and we'll see you in 2021.

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick
News
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick

As Campaign Asia-Pacific takes a break from daily coverage until January 4th, we leave you with a goodbye limerick.

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
PR
13 hours ago
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.

Jingles all the way
Advertising
13 hours ago
Shane Capron

Jingles all the way

All I want for Christmas is for brands to rediscover the power of a few catchy musical notes, writes Paypal International's consumer marketing director.