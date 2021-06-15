Häagen-Dazs uses split screens for summer fun

Häagen-Dazs wants you to 'Love the mix' of some new combination flavours, and is using an enjoyable splitscreen technique, courtesy of Forsman & Bodenfors and Danish director Torben Kjelstrup from Hobby Film, to entice you.
The agency's Stockholm and Shanghai offices worked on the campaign, which will play globally. Appropriately, the soundtrack is a remix (of The Chemical Brothers’ “Galvanize” by Swedish pop duo Niki & The Dove).
The campaign includes the above film about a chocolate-vanilla product, and the one below, which promotes some cocktail-inspired offerings.
CREDITS
Client: Häagen-Dazs
Advertisers Supervisor: Michelle Odland
Advertisers Supervisor Titel: Global Brand Director
Advertisers Supervisor: Gini Sharvill
Advertisers Supervisor Titel: Global Marketing Manager
Creative Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Account Supervisor: Peter Kamstedt, Anna Daniel
Account Manager: Britta Nilsson, Lena Grundström, Bella Zhao
Art Director: Emma Eriksson, Josefin Roxeheim, Yangwei Wu, Cora Yang
Copywriter: Agnes Uggla, Marcus Hägglöf, Sherry Shi, Orson Xu
PR-strategist: Amat Levin
Designer: Andrea Kellerman, Axel Söderlund
Planner: Alena Sucher, Douglas Lin, Sue Su, Robin Yuan
Agency Producer, Film: Åsa Hammar, Magnus Kennhed
Production company: Hobby Film
Director: Torben Kjelstrup
Executive producer: Phie Hansen
Producer: Arlette Walsøe
DOP: Rik Zang
Production design: Riccardo Pugliese
Stylist: Pernille Holm
Editor: Freddie Smith
VFX: Mikael Balle
Color: Nurali Kushkov
Sound Design: Kevin Koch
Service Company: Smokin’ Gun
Music: Galvanize
Artist: Niki & The Dove
