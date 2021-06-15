Häagen-Dazs uses split screens for summer fun

Häagen-Dazs wants you to 'Love the mix' of some new combination flavours, and is using an enjoyable splitscreen technique, courtesy of Forsman & Bodenfors and Danish director Torben Kjelstrup from Hobby Film, to entice you.

The agency's Stockholm and Shanghai offices worked on the campaign, which will play globally. Appropriately, the soundtrack is a remix (of The Chemical Brothers’ “Galvanize” by Swedish pop duo Niki & The Dove).

The campaign includes the above film about a chocolate-vanilla product, and the one below, which promotes some cocktail-inspired offerings.

CREDITS

Client: Häagen-Dazs

Advertisers Supervisor: Michelle Odland

Advertisers Supervisor Titel: Global Brand Director

Advertisers Supervisor: Gini Sharvill

Advertisers Supervisor Titel: Global Marketing Manager

Creative Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Account Supervisor: Peter Kamstedt, Anna Daniel

Account Manager: Britta Nilsson, Lena Grundström, Bella Zhao

Art Director: Emma Eriksson, Josefin Roxeheim, Yangwei Wu, Cora Yang

Copywriter: Agnes Uggla, Marcus Hägglöf, Sherry Shi, Orson Xu

PR-strategist: Amat Levin

Designer: Andrea Kellerman, Axel Söderlund

Planner: Alena Sucher, Douglas Lin, Sue Su, Robin Yuan

Agency Producer, Film: Åsa Hammar, Magnus Kennhed

Production company: Hobby Film

Director: Torben Kjelstrup

Executive producer: Phie Hansen

Producer: Arlette Walsøe

DOP: Rik Zang

Production design: Riccardo Pugliese

Stylist: Pernille Holm

Editor: Freddie Smith

VFX: Mikael Balle

Color: Nurali Kushkov

Sound Design: Kevin Koch

Service Company: Smokin’ Gun

Music: Galvanize

Artist: Niki & The Dove