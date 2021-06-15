Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
21 hours ago

Häagen-Dazs uses split screens for summer fun

New global work from Forsman & Bodenfors encourages you to 'Love the mix' of the brand's new combo flavours.

Häagen-Dazs wants you to 'Love the mix' of some new combination flavours, and is using an enjoyable splitscreen technique, courtesy of Forsman & Bodenfors and Danish director Torben Kjelstrup from Hobby Film, to entice you. 

The agency's Stockholm and Shanghai offices worked on the campaign, which will play globally. Appropriately, the soundtrack is a remix (of The Chemical Brothers’ “Galvanize” by Swedish pop duo Niki & The Dove).

The campaign includes the above film about a chocolate-vanilla product, and the one below, which promotes some cocktail-inspired offerings.

CREDITS

Client: Häagen-Dazs
Advertisers Supervisor: Michelle Odland
Advertisers Supervisor Titel: Global Brand Director
Advertisers Supervisor: Gini Sharvill
Advertisers Supervisor Titel: Global Marketing Manager

Creative Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Account Supervisor: Peter Kamstedt, Anna Daniel
Account Manager: Britta Nilsson, Lena Grundström, Bella Zhao
Art Director: Emma Eriksson, Josefin Roxeheim, Yangwei Wu, Cora Yang
Copywriter: Agnes Uggla, Marcus Hägglöf, Sherry Shi, Orson Xu
PR-strategist: Amat Levin
Designer: Andrea Kellerman, Axel Söderlund
Planner: Alena Sucher, Douglas Lin, Sue Su, Robin Yuan
Agency Producer, Film: Åsa Hammar, Magnus Kennhed

Production company: Hobby Film
Director: Torben Kjelstrup
Executive producer: Phie Hansen
Producer: Arlette Walsøe
DOP: Rik Zang
Production design: Riccardo Pugliese
Stylist: Pernille Holm

Editor: Freddie Smith
VFX: Mikael Balle
Color: Nurali Kushkov
Sound Design: Kevin Koch
Service Company: Smokin’ Gun

Music: Galvanize
Artist: Niki & The Dove

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

2 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

4 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

5 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

6 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

7 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

8 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

9 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Haagen-Dazs awards global creative to Forsman & Bodenfors
Advertising
Jun 28, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Haagen-Dazs awards global creative to Forsman & ...

Wonder Woman and Haagen-Dazs, united in lazy marketing
Advertising
Jan 26, 2021
Ad Nut

Wonder Woman and Haagen-Dazs, united in lazy marketing

Best ads of all time: Forsman & Bodenfors creatives
Analysis
Jan 3, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Best ads of all time: Forsman & Bodenfors creatives

Forsman & Bodenfors hires Toby Southgate as global CEO
Advertising
May 25, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Forsman & Bodenfors hires Toby Southgate as global CEO

Just Published

Thinx plus-size campaign encourages body positivity on your own terms
Advertising
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Thinx plus-size campaign encourages body positivity ...

The campaign marks the launch of more plus-sizes across all products.

Can Prada Reach $6 Billion in Revenue Without China?
News
11 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Can Prada Reach $6 Billion in Revenue Without China?

Although it initially lagged in China, the brand’s latest efforts on e-commerce and social media have driven significant traffic, helping to triple its online revenue.

PwC teams up with Edelman to launch Trust Leadership Institute
News
11 hours ago
Aleda Stam

PwC teams up with Edelman to launch Trust Leadership...

Edelman is the company’s long-standing agency and partner on the continued education initiative.

Cannes Lions 2021: Chaka Sobhani’s predictions for awards glory
Advertising
12 hours ago
Chaka Sobhani

Cannes Lions 2021: Chaka Sobhani’s predictions for ...

The global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett, predicts this year’s winners from around the world as creativity shone in a dark period.