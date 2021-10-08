Greenpeace shows the downsides of a carbon-free future

Ahead of the UN's COP26 Summit, Greenpeace and UltraSuperNew Tokyo have launched a campaign that envisions a zero-carbon society.

While showing us the invitingly green and clean urban environment we can expect once that happens, the NGO's four-minute film mainly focuses on a series of people who will not be happy about the change.

We meet a chronically tardy woman who can no longer use traffic jams as an excuse, a gent who just loves the smell of gasoline, a clean-freak dad who hates that his daughter now gets dirty playing outside in the fresh air (rather than staying in playing video games all the time), a former auto-company exec, and even a bored Greenpeace activist who has nothing to protest.

It's a solid idea—better than focusing entirely on the benefits of the green future or entirely on the existential threats of inaction. It should be amusing and fun.

However, the execution didn't thrill Ad Nut, who found the pace incredibly glacial and felt the script not only explained the gags a bit too much but also got a bit preachy at times. Ad Nut would love to see a snappier edit, perhaps one without the voiceover. More people would make it through a 30- or 60-second version, which means more people would reach the call-to-action at the end: a petition asking car companies to phase out gasoline cars more quickly.

'Haters Gon’ Hate' is running on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Ad Nut favours phasing out all cars, because no matter how they're powered, they're a menace to squirrelkind.

CREDITS

Client - Greenpeace

Daniel Read - Climate & Energy Campaigner, Greenpeace Japan

Agency - UltraSuperNew

Tomo Murakami - Representative Director

François Claverie - Creative Director

Cesar Augusto - Creative Director

Itomi Jinshi - Creative Director

Yousuke Ozawa - Creative Director

Andrés Aguilar - Associate Creative Director, Copywriter

Oguzcan Kaganoguzbeyoglu - Associate Creative Director

Kelly Nguyen - Art Director, Styling

Nobuaki Nogamoto - Copywriter

Haruna Akashi - Junior Art Director, Music

Belle Sim - Content Producer



Production Company - Boomachine Inc.

Director: Marc-Antoine Astier

Cinematographer: Christoph Gelep

Gaffer: Kengo Takahashi

Producer: Arnaud Sarniguet

3D Motion Designer: Guillaume Pinto