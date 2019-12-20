greenpeace

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
Dec 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.

Outdoor winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 20, 2018
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Hong Kong and Dentsu Jayme Syfu win Gold in the Outdoor category at Cannes.

CSR: Brands can no longer afford to pass the buck
Jun 11, 2013
Racheal Lee

Brands can avoid guilt by association with unethical practices by adopting a policy of sustainability and transparency.

Greenpeace targets 'toxic' fashion brands; Zara and others respond under pressure
Nov 30, 2012
Byravee Iyer

GLOBAL - Some fashion brands are responding to the challenge of a campaign launched by environment advocacy group Greenpeace, which calls out fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Zara, and Victoria’s Secret for purveying "toxic" products.

DDB Group Korea plants 'One little tree' for Greenpeace
Mar 12, 2012
Staff Reporters

SEOUL - The inaugural campaign for Greenpeace in Korea, created by DDB Group Korea, goes against the grain for environmental issues advertising, bypassing gloomy visuals in favor of a lighter animated style.

Greenpeace launches mobile game app to educate Chinese consumers on GE food
Jan 5, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Greenpeace has kick-started a mobile game app campaign ‘NoGeMo’ to raise awareness of genetically engineered (GE) food in China.

