Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.
Outdoor winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Ogilvy Hong Kong and Dentsu Jayme Syfu win Gold in the Outdoor category at Cannes.
CSR: Brands can no longer afford to pass the buck
Brands can avoid guilt by association with unethical practices by adopting a policy of sustainability and transparency.
Greenpeace targets 'toxic' fashion brands; Zara and others respond under pressure
GLOBAL - Some fashion brands are responding to the challenge of a campaign launched by environment advocacy group Greenpeace, which calls out fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Zara, and Victoria’s Secret for purveying "toxic" products.
DDB Group Korea plants 'One little tree' for Greenpeace
SEOUL - The inaugural campaign for Greenpeace in Korea, created by DDB Group Korea, goes against the grain for environmental issues advertising, bypassing gloomy visuals in favor of a lighter animated style.
Greenpeace launches mobile game app to educate Chinese consumers on GE food
SHANGHAI - Greenpeace has kick-started a mobile game app campaign ‘NoGeMo’ to raise awareness of genetically engineered (GE) food in China.
