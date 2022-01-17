Advertising News The Work
Fun AAMI ad shows how expensive bargains can be

The Australian insurer and Ogilvy demonstrate 'bargain regret' with a number of funny examples, including a re-creation of a famous Buster Keaton stunt.

Telling potential customers that your offering may cost more than competitors, but is worth it in the end, is a pretty tough sell. Australian insurer AAMI and Ogilvy Australia have decided to use humour to make the message more palatable in a new campaign called 'Bargain regret'.

It's a simple idea and it's done well, with excellent comedic timing. The final example re-creates a famous Buster Keaton stunt (although Ad Nut suspects it was done with computers this time rather than an actual 4000-pound wall).

Ad Nut could quibble with the ending. Because Felicity, the victim of the falling facade, bought her cut-rate insurance before the calamity, no insurer on earth is going to help her afterwards. But a little plot-hole here and there is permitted in service of the message. 

The campaign has launched nationally in broadcast channels, and also includes special-build OOH and contextual digital and social placements.


CREDITS

Client: AAMI (Suncorp)
Mim Haysom: CMO/EGM Brand & Marketing
Rapthi Thanapalasingam: Head of Mass Brands & Sponsorships – Brand & Marketing
Toby Gill: AAMI Marketing Manager
Alexandra Davey: AAMI Marketing Lead

Agency: Ogilvy Melbourne
Executive Creative Director: David Ponce de Leon
Group Creative Director: Lenna Boland
Creative Director: Ryan Clayton
Head of Production: Susannah George
Head of Strategy: Virginia Pracht
Group Account Director: Angus Pearce
Senior Account Director: Benedict Smith
Account Director: Kirstie Ly
Senior Account Manager: Cherry Lin
Social Creatives: Julia Stretch & Robbie Ten Eyck
Creatives: John Barrett & Liam Ratliff
Head of Print Production & Studio: Brendan Hanrahan
Studio: Lok Leung, Gabbie-Joy Ocello & Kat Barlow

Production
Production Company: AIRBAG Productions
Director: Uncle
Executive Producer: Martin Box
DOP: Aaron McLisky
Production Designer: Steven Jones Evans

Stills
Photographer: Hugh Peachey

Post-Production
Offline Edit: ARC Edit
Offline Producer: Freya
Editor: Graeme Pereira
Post-production: Fin Design & Effects (VFX & Flame)
Colour: Edel Rafferty

Sound & Music
Music: Otis Studios
Sound: Joe Mount @ Electric Sheep

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

