Fun AAMI ad shows how expensive bargains can be

Telling potential customers that your offering may cost more than competitors, but is worth it in the end, is a pretty tough sell. Australian insurer AAMI and Ogilvy Australia have decided to use humour to make the message more palatable in a new campaign called 'Bargain regret'.
It's a simple idea and it's done well, with excellent comedic timing. The final example re-creates a famous Buster Keaton stunt (although Ad Nut suspects it was done with computers this time rather than an actual 4000-pound wall).
Ad Nut could quibble with the ending. Because Felicity, the victim of the falling facade, bought her cut-rate insurance before the calamity, no insurer on earth is going to help her afterwards. But a little plot-hole here and there is permitted in service of the message.
The campaign has launched nationally in broadcast channels, and also includes special-build OOH and contextual digital and social placements.
CREDITS
Client: AAMI (Suncorp)
Mim Haysom: CMO/EGM Brand & Marketing
Rapthi Thanapalasingam: Head of Mass Brands & Sponsorships – Brand & Marketing
Toby Gill: AAMI Marketing Manager
Alexandra Davey: AAMI Marketing Lead
Agency: Ogilvy Melbourne
Executive Creative Director: David Ponce de Leon
Group Creative Director: Lenna Boland
Creative Director: Ryan Clayton
Head of Production: Susannah George
Head of Strategy: Virginia Pracht
Group Account Director: Angus Pearce
Senior Account Director: Benedict Smith
Account Director: Kirstie Ly
Senior Account Manager: Cherry Lin
Social Creatives: Julia Stretch & Robbie Ten Eyck
Creatives: John Barrett & Liam Ratliff
Head of Print Production & Studio: Brendan Hanrahan
Studio: Lok Leung, Gabbie-Joy Ocello & Kat Barlow
Production
Production Company: AIRBAG Productions
Director: Uncle
Executive Producer: Martin Box
DOP: Aaron McLisky
Production Designer: Steven Jones Evans
Stills
Photographer: Hugh Peachey
Post-Production
Offline Edit: ARC Edit
Offline Producer: Freya
Editor: Graeme Pereira
Post-production: Fin Design & Effects (VFX & Flame)
Colour: Edel Rafferty
Sound & Music
Music: Otis Studios
Sound: Joe Mount @ Electric Sheep
