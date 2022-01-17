Fun AAMI ad shows how expensive bargains can be

Telling potential customers that your offering may cost more than competitors, but is worth it in the end, is a pretty tough sell. Australian insurer AAMI and Ogilvy Australia have decided to use humour to make the message more palatable in a new campaign called 'Bargain regret'.

It's a simple idea and it's done well, with excellent comedic timing. The final example re-creates a famous Buster Keaton stunt (although Ad Nut suspects it was done with computers this time rather than an actual 4000-pound wall).

Ad Nut could quibble with the ending. Because Felicity, the victim of the falling facade, bought her cut-rate insurance before the calamity, no insurer on earth is going to help her afterwards. But a little plot-hole here and there is permitted in service of the message.

The campaign has launched nationally in broadcast channels, and also includes special-build OOH and contextual digital and social placements.



