Advertising The Work
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Dove launches '#DetoxYourFeed' campaign to demonstrate harm of toxic beauty advice

The first video features teenage daughters and their mothers.

Dove has launched its latest campaign, #DetoxYourFeed, to demonstrate the harm created by toxic beauty advice on social media.

Created by Ogilvy and building on last year’s “#ReverseSelfie” campaign, "Toxic Influence" uses deepfake technology to demonstrate to mums and teenage girls how much of a negative impact beauty influencers can have on their daughters' self-esteem.

Sitting in a wide room, young women and their mothers talk to the camera about the effect of influencers on the younger women’s lives.

One girl says: “Most of the influencers I've seen have definitely had a positive influence on me.”

Dove then starts to show the content from the social media feeds of the daughters. Cinched waists, flat stomachs and flawless skin are the subjects of discussion for the influencers before their faces give way to the image of the girls’ mums.

“Baby botox is amazing, you’re never too young to start”, the image of one mum says. In the studio, the same mum turns to her daughter and says: “That is not me.”

The mothers on screen continue to talk about hunger-inhibiting powders, chemical peels and filing down teeth, with the footage interspersed with influencers saying the exact same thing.

Sitting in silence when the film finishes, the daughters admit they had seen similar content on social media and their parents register the impact this could have had.

Daniel Fisher, global executive creative director, Unilever and Special Projects and member of Ogilvy's Worldwide Creative Council, said: “The kind of toxic beauty advice that girls today are getting exposed to on social media is heartbreaking and I only hope that this work kick-starts the conversations that we all need to be having.”

As the mothers talk about how they could mitigate the impact of this content, Dove’s final message pops up on screen: “A girl’s greatest influence will always be her parents.”

The campaign is part of Dove’s Self-Esteem Project, founded in 2004, which found that one in two girls had low self-esteem as a result of idealised beauty content on social media. A further seven in 10 girls felt better after unfollowing this type of content.

This research was gathered from more than 1,500 respondents, comprising girls between the ages of 10 and 17, between February and April 2022.

Leandro Barreto, global vice-president at Dove, said: “We created this #DetoxYourFeed campaign to not only raise awareness around the insidious nature of toxic beauty advice but to also help parents navigate tough conversations and empower teens to unfollow content that makes them feel bad about themselves.”

The wider campaign includes academic resources to help parents navigate tough conversations as well as partnerships with Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

5 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

7 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

8 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

9 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

10 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

Related Articles

McDonald's and Dove blend coffee and bathing in China
Marketing
Oct 14, 2021
Staff Reporters

McDonald's and Dove blend coffee and bathing in China

Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in latest campaign
Advertising
Apr 23, 2021
Emmie Harrison-West

Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in ...

Mars Wrigley's Dove asks China to 'Put pleasure first'
Advertising
Sep 9, 2020
Ad Nut

Mars Wrigley's Dove asks China to 'Put pleasure first'

Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Advertising
Apr 24, 2020
Amy Snelling

Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready ...

Just Published

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply chain constraints
Digital
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply ...

Despite strong numbers for this quarter, the iPhone maker forecasts growing supply chain pains for its gear and components.

How the year’s best Raya ad was made
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

How the year’s best Raya ad was made

The founders of Layar Lucida on challenging Raya ad tropes, their favourite Raya campaigns of yesteryear, and what late legend Yasmin Ahmad means to them as young Malay women.

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Ad sales growth, along with two years of Covid-fuelled ecommerce growth is slowing, shifting the global online retailer's focus toward cost efficiencies.