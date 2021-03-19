Marketing News
Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 23rd lesson in the Crash Course series will cover making eye-catching videos for Gen Z, the generation born between 1995 and 2010. Making content that this demographic wants to watch calls for strong messaging and relatability.

In this lesson you will learn about the social video marketing funnel. This video also discusses how content for Gen Z needs to evolve across five categories: 

  • Short form clips to build awareness 
  • Long-form to drive consideration 
  • Livestreams to push conversions 
  • Private communities to cement loyalty 
  • Referrals, bundling and early access to build advocacy 

Your teacher

Jerry Soer is the head of Southeast Asia for Collab Asia. He is responsible for strategic partnerships between Collab Asia and social-media platforms, advertising agencies, music labels and digital service providers, event organizers, esports teams, gaming publishers and government bodies.

Soer is passionate about discovering new storytelling trends and technologies to deliver the perfect messaging across digital channels and platforms. Previously, he was founder of two ventures, Cut Above, an influencer marketing agency and Vitalic Music Management, a digital talent management firm. He has previously been an artist manager and software developer. 

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of social listening with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

6 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

7 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

9 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

10 IWD dos and don'ts for brands

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Advertising
Jan 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to measure the impact of influencer marketing campaigns
Digital
Feb 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to measure the impact of ...

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Marketing
Dec 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?

Just Published

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of irreverent lullabies
The Work
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of ...

How do you send troubled Aussies off to dreamland? With profane lullabies and sleep tonics, of course.

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: It was a year of plunging declines and rapid recoveries for M&C Saatchi in 2020, that meant the agency network spent most of its time planning for normalcy rather than developing new products.

Revamp makes Singapore's digital heritage trail more accessible
Advertising
17 hours ago
Ad Nut

Revamp makes Singapore's digital heritage trail ...

TSLA Design and Singapore's National Heritage Board curated 120,000 pieces of content about Singapore's cultural history for a user-friendly revamp of the Roots website.