Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 23rd lesson in the Crash Course series will cover making eye-catching videos for Gen Z, the generation born between 1995 and 2010. Making content that this demographic wants to watch calls for strong messaging and relatability.

In this lesson you will learn about the social video marketing funnel. This video also discusses how content for Gen Z needs to evolve across five categories:

Short form clips to build awareness

Long-form to drive consideration

Livestreams to push conversions

Private communities to cement loyalty

Referrals, bundling and early access to build advocacy

Your teacher

Jerry Soer is the head of Southeast Asia for Collab Asia. He is responsible for strategic partnerships between Collab Asia and social-media platforms, advertising agencies, music labels and digital service providers, event organizers, esports teams, gaming publishers and government bodies.

Soer is passionate about discovering new storytelling trends and technologies to deliver the perfect messaging across digital channels and platforms. Previously, he was founder of two ventures, Cut Above, an influencer marketing agency and Vitalic Music Management, a digital talent management firm. He has previously been an artist manager and software developer.

The quiz

