Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'

A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.

A fancy pen is required to make a mark in the world. And so is a penis.

Anyway, that's the conclusion Ad Nut is forced to draw from a new global campaign for Montblanc by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam.

The campaign features three celebrities from important markets: Chen Kun from China, Taron Egerton from the UK and Spike Lee from the US. Accomplished and admirable people, to be sure. And all of them, in case it escapes your notice, are possessors of penises.

This is a major campaign, with which the brand aims to "reintroduce itself to the world with the help of three exceptional individuals who are redefining what success means today". For its part, the agency says that the intent is to "establish Montblanc as the maison of luxury business lifestyle". W+K adds that the campaign will "focus on redefining the codes of business success".

So, the enjoyment of luxury lifestyle and the redefinition of the codes of business success—those are domains exclusively for men? It sure seems like it. So in Ad Nut's mind, all the campaign does is establish the brand as sexist and appallingly, incomprehensibly, tone-deaf.

Ad Nut's friends at Campaign Asia-Pacific have asked for comment from the brand and/or agency, and Ad Nut sincerely hopes to learn some mitigating information. Perhaps the campaign has additional materials in the chamber featuring women who are redefining what success means today. Perhaps the male focus is on purpose, and there is an entirely separate campaign in the works aimed at women*.  

But you know what? It's too late. Even if any of those things turns out to be true, it doesn't change anything. You can't escape the fact that the brand and its agency advisors deliberately chose these three stories, about three men, to make Montblanc's big, uppercase-letters-in-boldface initial STATEMENT.

Many, many people worked on all of this for a long, long time and they spent a crap-ton of money. And all the while, they ignored half of the population. And then, they dared to say that it's about how 'everyone' can make a mark. And furthermore they had the gall to claim they're presenting a new vision of business success, while actually putting forward an old, exclusionary and inaccurate image.

It's pathetic and disheartening and inexcusable. It's actually making Ad Nut feel sick.

The work itself is—unsurprisingly given it's from W+K—of a high quality. The three stars are good ambassadors, and their stories are compelling.

But who the hell cares? Dismissed! 

(Ad Nut is done with this, but the editors have insisted that Ad Nut include the other two films below, and that Ad Nut also explain that there's a whole bunch of interviews and stuff that will be released as the campaign runs. So there.)

* Ad Nut would not agree that a separate campaign for women would be a good strategy. But at least it would be a strategy. And at least it would show that the brand is aware that women exist. That said, Ad Nut also wouldn't be surprised if such a campaign featured pink pens.

Update, August 27: A spokesperson said the campaign will include female ambassadors in local markets, including China.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Chris Kyme opens own start-up, Kymechow
Advertising
Jul 11, 2011
Benjamin Li

Chris Kyme opens own start-up, Kymechow

Weber Shandwick replaces BlueCurrent as Montblanc's PR agency
PR
Apr 12, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Weber Shandwick replaces BlueCurrent as Montblanc's ...

Montblanc holds successful Shanghai event
News
Dec 5, 2007

Montblanc holds successful Shanghai event

Ruder Finn picks up MontBlanc PR task
News
Oct 4, 2007

Ruder Finn picks up MontBlanc PR task

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
56 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.