Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a sonic identity

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 31st lesson in the Crash Course series will cover the fundamentals of sonic branding: why brands need to consider this crucial tool in the marketer toolbox, and how they can start to approach the task of developing a sonic identity for their brand.

In this lesson you will learn:

Why sonic branding is a crucial asset for successful brand-building

How you can set the foundations for your brand's effective use of sound

How sound and music impact humans—and brand metrics

The three pillars of building a sonic identity.

The basic elements of a sonic toolbox, plus additional elements that may be needed.

Your teacher

Pierre Carnet is creative development manager at MassiveMusic. A lifelong music fan and musician who is active as a producer and DJ outside of work. He started his career working as a producer and supervisor for luxury and fashion brands in Paris. He landed at MassiveMusic in 2020, where he focuses on direct-to-brand music solutions. Carnet is based in Amsterdam but works in the APAC market.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of sonic identity with this quiz: