Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a sonic identity

There's much more to sonic branding than picking (and paying through the nose for) a popular song. An expert from MassiveMusic explains why you should consider developing a brand sound, and how to effectively approach that process.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 31st lesson in the Crash Course series will cover the fundamentals of sonic branding: why brands need to consider this crucial tool in the marketer toolbox, and how they can start to approach the task of developing a sonic identity for their brand.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • Why sonic branding is a crucial asset for successful brand-building 
  • How you can set the foundations for your brand's effective use of sound
  • How sound and music impact humans—and brand metrics 
  • The three pillars of building a sonic identity.
  • The basic elements of a sonic toolbox, plus additional elements that may be needed. 

Your teacher

Pierre Carnet is creative development manager at MassiveMusic. A lifelong music fan and musician who is active as a producer and DJ outside of work. He started his career working as a producer and supervisor for luxury and fashion brands in Paris. He landed at MassiveMusic in 2020, where he focuses on direct-to-brand music solutions. Carnet is based in Amsterdam but works in the APAC market.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of sonic identity with this quiz:

 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

2 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

8 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

9 See the full winner list

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding
Marketing
Apr 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
May 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative optimisation
Advertising
Apr 30, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing
Marketing
Apr 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing

Just Published

Don't do what these Dew dudes do
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Don't do what these Dew dudes do

Ridiculous ad of the week: A missed train connection results in some very reckless driving (and drinking) in a spot by Wunderman Thompson for Mountain Dew.

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 day ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.