1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: Introduction to contextual marketing

With the impending demise of third-party cookies, contextual targeting is entering a renaissance. Learn how it works, and the opportunities and challenges of this advertising model.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 42nd lesson in the Crash Course series will delve into contextual marketing. This form of advertising allows marketers to target ads based on user interests and consumption habits. Outbrain is one of several companies that offers contextual marketing solutions, and its product is powered by code it has placed on publishers' pages rather than requiring third-party cookies. With the impending demise of third-party cookies, contextual targeting is entering a renaissance.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • What is contextual marketing and why it has recently gained new relevance.
  • Why APAC should embrace contextual targeting over demographic targeting.
  • Marketing challenges in contextual and how to overcome them.
  • The opportunities presented by contextual.
  • How to measure success in contextual.

Your teacher

Jann Tan is a senior account manager at Outbrain. She has been with the native advertising company for more than six years. Her extensive knowledge of marketing analytics contributes to her ability to share strategic insights. This expertise helps clients improve their overall performance through content that is more relevant and effectively marketed for high conversion rates, low CPAs, and positive ROI.

Tan was previously an advertising operations coordinator at PropertyGuru.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of contextual marketing with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

