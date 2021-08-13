Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 13, 2021

Campaign Crash Course: How to build a DTC brand

Brands have been rushing to find new ways to reach home-bound consumers as the Covid pandemic has continued to rage. In this lesson, discover how to build a direct-to-consumer brand.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 35th lesson in the Crash Course series will cover how to take a brand direct-to-consumer (DTC). A DTC proposition brings several benefits to brands, including the ability to reach consumers at home—especially relevant during the Covid pandemic—and access to first party customer data.

In this lesson, you will learn if and why going DTC works for your brand. While it may be a tempting route to take to keep your brand afloat in these challenging times, there are several factors brands and agencies need to consider before taking this route.  

In this lesson you will learn:

  • The definition of DTC. 
  • Anatomy of a DTC set up.
  • To be or not to be a DTC brand. 
  • Some challenges and benefits of being a DTC brand.

Your teacher

Ritika Gupta is regional ecommerce director of Reprise APAC. With 12-plus years’ experience in the digital and ecommerce industry, Gupta is the founding member of the Reprise ecommerce vertical working with clients across the APAC region to strategise their ecommerce roadmap.

Prior to joining the Mediabrands network Ritika spent four years leading the marketing solutions and business operations team for Lazada SG, equipping her with hands-on experience of the ecommerce landscape in Southeast Asia as well as APAC. Having worked across multiple categories including beauty, healthcare and consumer electronics, she has been actively involved in developing the ecommerce strategy for a variety of brands, from product launches on marketplaces, through to the setting up of D2C websites.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of DTC with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

5 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

6 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

7 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

8 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

9 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Marketing
Dec 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
May 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative optimisation
Advertising
Apr 30, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative ...

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a sonic identity
Marketing
Jun 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a ...

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.