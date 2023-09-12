Buckle up for Be Group's mind-bending fantastical ride

In the lush, sprawling jungle Ad Nut has no need for ride-sharing apps. Ad Nut’s trusty paws and natural instinct are its ticket to get out and about. Whether it’s leaping through treetops, scurrying along branches, or simply enjoying a leisurely glide, Ad Nut has it figured out without the need for a smartphone. Ah, the simple life! But city dwellers don't enjoy the same tranquillity, so Ad Nut appreciates the creative flair in The Friday Vietnam’s latest work for the ride-sharing app Be.

Ride-sharing is a bustling and competitive sector in Vietnam: Grab, Gojek and Be all vie for the valuable currency of user attention. To stand out in this crowded area, Be Group, a relatively new player in Vietnam needed some over-the-top, surreal approach to set it apart from its competitors. Enter the 60-second film that portrays Be drivers as larger-than-life superheroes ready to swoop in and save the day of their consumers.

There are some truly bizarre moments waiting for you. Ask no questions. Expect no answers. In fact, minimally engage your brain while watching the film; it’s a surreal piece of entertainment and it pretends to be nothing more. An auntie whisked away from heavy rain and transported to her destination in a far-off galaxy. A young man embarks on a thrilling ride home aboard a driver who morphs his body into a therapeutic shampoo-tube motorcycle. A hungry office worker is served mouth-watering dishes by a 10-arms-Be-driver. Wonderfully strange, isn’t it?

Typically, Ad Nut might be inclined to pick apart an ad for being too outlandish or question the sanity of this approach. But ride-sharing is a cluttered space and the very fantastical elements that defy common sense and laws of physics make this campaign unique and memorable.

“Overall, the ad is a representation of Be’s mission to provide top-notch ride-hailing services in Vietnam, with a large and reliable fleet of drivers at users’ disposal,” said Khoa Pham, founder and creative director at The Friday.

“Our goal is to solidify Be’s position as a better choice for those seeking the most amazing ride-hailing experience of their lives,” said Hoang Bui, brand manager, Be Group.

Ad Nut likes how indie shop The Friday Vietnam has embraced the bizarre and turned it into an asset while staying true to storytelling. The campaign effectively conveys the speed and accessibility of Be's services and highlights its extensive availability of drivers for instant bookings, a critical factor in this space. The use of Strauss’s Radetzky March as the soundtrack is a nod to classic grandeur.

Overall, the work is a reminder that sometimes intelligence and logic can be left at the door; peculiar and surreal can make an impact even in the most boring practical industries. And for that, it deserves a round of applause.

CREDITS:

Client: Be Group Vietnam

Creative Agency: The Friday

Creative Director: Khoa Pham

Art Director: AP, Hwang Choo

Copywriter: Trang, Hà Hà

Designer: Kei Chan

Managing Director: Tram Le

Account Manager: Nhi Bong

Account Executive: Thao Ho