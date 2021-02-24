Brave new normal: Creative trends for 2021

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2:45 pm on February 24, 2021.

Are we destined for a brave new world where personal avatars roam virtual landscapes wearing AR make up and digital sneakers? Or yearning for the homegrown and the handmade; embracing cottage core and human connection? The most interesting answer is both. Dentsu’s Cannes Lions winning Merlee Jayme takes insights from her global career and from 'Brave New Normal', Dentsu’s creative trends report, to review 2020 and make powerful predictions for 2021.

Old and new, AI and artisans, humanity and technology—when we embrace both, extraordinary things start to happen.

How do marketers capitalise on this opportunity?

Digital means that we will be unrestrained by physical space, how can brands and businesses re-imagine events, experiences – and even products - to fit this new world?

Contactless technologies continue to accelerate and socially-distanced stores are becoming the norm.

How can brands bring humanity to the point of purchase in new ways?

Innovation

Speakers:

Merlee Jayme, Global President, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen

