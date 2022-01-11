Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

Thanks to popular content like Squid Game, Stranger Things and even myriad superhero blockbusters, we are constantly reminded that everyone has a dark side to them.
So what happens when you bring the dark side together with something innocent and fun, such as Oreo's carefully cultivated brand image of cheery playfulness? A collaboration between the biscuit brand and Batman sprinkles well-known riddles and iconic imagery with foreboding movie trailer music in a new kind of playfulness for the brand.
More creatively, the film is entirely made of the special edition Batman Oreo that uses the black and white of the cookies to recreate iconic scenes.
The creative idea came from Saatchi & Saatchi Düsseldorf and the web experience from MediaMonks.
Beyond the trailer-like film above, the cross-media campaign via social media, print and OOH is based on The Batman riddles and allows consumers to virtually enter and explore the Batman's Batcave to unlock secrets previously known only to him and his butler Alfred.
CREDITS
Mondelez Europe
Nicola Caracino - Sr. Marketing Director Bakery
Chiara Missio – Ass. Director Treat (Oreo & Choco bakery)
Jonathan Ryan – Base & Equity Manager Oreo
Ivaylo Ivanov – Junior Brand Manager
Saatchi & Saatchi, Düsseldorf
Alexander Reiss – Chief Creative Officer
Christian Anhut – Executive Creative Director
Stephanie Rupp – Chief Business Officer
Miguel Paz Chagoya – Client Partner
James Whatley – Planning Partner
Production
Sehsucht – Production Company
Hans Schultheiss – Director
Stephanie Baumgarte – Producer
Augustin de Taillac – Production Lead Mondelez
Carsten Krueger – Music
Web experience
Iain Davenport – Global Program Director Media.Monks
Nicole Niemann - Client Partner Media.Monks
Malin Sonesson - Business Director Media.Monks
Liva Grinberga - Global Design Director Media.Monks
Adrian Friend - Technical Director Media.Monks
