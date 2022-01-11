Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

Thanks to popular content like Squid Game, Stranger Things and even myriad superhero blockbusters, we are constantly reminded that everyone has a dark side to them.

So what happens when you bring the dark side together with something innocent and fun, such as Oreo's carefully cultivated brand image of cheery playfulness? A collaboration between the biscuit brand and Batman sprinkles well-known riddles and iconic imagery with foreboding movie trailer music in a new kind of playfulness for the brand.

More creatively, the film is entirely made of the special edition Batman Oreo that uses the black and white of the cookies to recreate iconic scenes.

The creative idea came from Saatchi & Saatchi Düsseldorf and the web experience from MediaMonks.

Beyond the trailer-like film above, the cross-media campaign via social media, print and OOH is based on The Batman riddles and allows consumers to virtually enter and explore the Batman's Batcave to unlock secrets previously known only to him and his butler Alfred.

