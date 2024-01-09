News The Work Advertising Marketing Branding
Nikita Mishra
4 days ago

Banking on sound: Standard Chartered gets a new sonic identity

The project developed between the London and Singapore offices will echo through the bank's 52 international markets.

The financial sector—unlike many other consumer-facing categories—has ever-evolving, nuanced challenges. Consumer trust is paramount. It’s a currency more valuable than any, and building it hinges on a multifaceted, long-term approach and not just a singular marketing strategy of ads with popular celebrities.

An upcoming arsenal in the marketer’s playbook is sonic branding. In the simplest form, it’s using sound to convey information, create or manipulate a desired effect. With podcasts and voice assistants, the world is increasingly auditory and the commercial value of sound is undeniable. The trend is visible in the growth explosion and acceleration of brands getting themselves a sonic identity. Netflix’s “Tu-dum” or McDonald’s “Bada Ba Ba Ba” or the ding sound of a Macbook when you start it, are called sonic logos.

Recognising the need for this innovation, Standard Chartered is the latest major bank to put sound to work to create a distinct selling point for its offering. The bank’s London and Singapore offices collaborated with sonic branding agency DLMDD to produce a new slick sound identity. The sound suite comprises a sonic logo, brand soundtracks, voiceovers and UX sounds to reinforce the bank’s personality and permeate across its 52 international markets.

DLMDD enlisted the expertise of composers Lank & Tank and Thomas Farnon, renowned for their work with music industry giants like Hans Zimmer, Stormzy, and Jungle. The recordings born at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, synonymous with The Beatles as the band's stomping ground during the '60s and the place where they recorded most of their songs.

The new sound identity can be heard across Standard Chartered communications, including the latest masterbrand advertising campaign entitled ‘From Here, Possibilities Are Everywhere’. 

Anna-Karin Birnik, managing director, global head of brand at Standard Chartered, emphasises the formidable power of sound.

"Sound brings out memories and drives recall," she asserts. Standard Chartered's new sonic identity aims to be the unifying force, etching the bank's personality into the memory of consumers across the globe.

WATCH: Look behind the scenes of Standard Chartered’s sonic identity creation process


In the financial arena, Standard Chartered now joins the ranks of Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC who have dabbled in their own auditory identities.

Max De Lucia, co-founder of DLMDD, describes Standard Chartered's sound identity as a "dynamic emblem of potential and possibilities." It goes beyond borders, delivering an unforgettable auditory experience that encapsulates the very essence of the bank.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

1 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

2 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

3 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

4 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

5 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

6 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

7 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

8 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

Levelling up your chat game: Make the most of business messaging this Lunar New Year

9 Levelling up your chat game: Make the most of business messaging this Lunar New Year

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

10 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

Related Articles

Anatomy of a sonic logo
May 4, 2021
Lucas Murray

Anatomy of a sonic logo

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business
Aug 18, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Aileen Yuan, Standard Chartered
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Aileen Yuan, ...

Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding
Apr 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding

Just Published

Can AI replace the creative juror? An experiment
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Can AI replace the creative juror? An experiment

The Epica Awards gave it a try—here's how it worked out.

Campaign Global Forecast Q1 2024—Part one
The Knowledge
1 day ago
Maria Iu

Campaign Global Forecast Q1 2024—Part one

From energy sector controversies to recovering ad spends, these are the biggest global insights for the first quarter of the new year.

Singaporean 'boomers' defy prejudices against ageing in touching campaign
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Singaporean 'boomers' defy prejudices against ...

'Break The Silver Ceiling' is all about breaking boundaries and shattering pre-conceived notions to shift cultural attitudes towards ageing and seniors.

Babita Baruah to be VML India CEO
2 days ago
Campaign India Team

Babita Baruah to be VML India CEO

Shamsuddin Jasani exits Wunderman Thompson, Saurabh Saksena elevated as president