Ad Nut
1 day ago

Bag-bun pun bags bun-buying boost

Frozen-food brand Wanchai Ferry boosted sales with a social-media campaign offering the chance to own a bag that looks like a bun—playing off the fact that the same Chinese character represents both items.

Ad Nut can resist neither a good pun nor a good bun (nor a little alliteration in headlines), so a recent campaign by Havas and General Mills-owned frozen-food brand Wanchai Ferry makes Ad Nut not only smile but also start drooling.

The work plays off the fact that the Chinese character '包' represents both 'bag' and 'bun' (as in, 'xiao long bao').

The brand's sales increased by 152% on JD.com thanks to the promo, which offered buyers a chance to own the limited-edition bag. The campaign focused on the use of influencers including Guo Xu and the sharing/shopping platform Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu).

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

