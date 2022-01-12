Bag-bun pun bags bun-buying boost

Ad Nut can resist neither a good pun nor a good bun (nor a little alliteration in headlines), so a recent campaign by Havas and General Mills-owned frozen-food brand Wanchai Ferry makes Ad Nut not only smile but also start drooling.

The work plays off the fact that the Chinese character '包' represents both 'bag' and 'bun' (as in, 'xiao long bao').

The brand's sales increased by 152% on JD.com thanks to the promo, which offered buyers a chance to own the limited-edition bag. The campaign focused on the use of influencers including Guo Xu and the sharing/shopping platform Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu).