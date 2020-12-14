Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

An unabashedly Pure Sh*t campaign

Australian agency launches manure brand inspired by 2020 to direct profits to charity.

As this horrible year comes to a close, many want to close off this pandemic-plagued year by seeing a bit of good come out of all the sh*t.  For those advertising agencies that are not tasked with such a mission in their client briefs, some are taking it upon themselves to write their own briefs and even launch their own products.

The latest effort comes from Melbourne-based creative agency, Gen C, which decided to embrace the idea of being up to their necks in crap by creating their very own manure brand called Pure Sh*t, with all profits going to charity. 

The agency came up with the idea during lockdown, teaming up with Betta Grower and "the good cows of Australia" to create a completely organic, dry, odourless manure available in bags of 1.1kg for $25 via pureshit.com.au suitable for every type of garden, lawn or potted plants. 

Proceeds from the poop will be donated to Brainwave Australia, a national charity that supports families of children with a brain illness or injury. The aim is raise $30,000 for the organisation. 

The campaign recently picked up traction with donated TV from national stations (Channel 7 & 9) and outdoor media across Sydney and Melbourne. Carat, Total Outdoor Media, Plakkit and Revolution 360 are among those involved in donating media or support. 

Co-founders of Gen C and Pure Sh*t, Jack White and Nicholas Cox, say aims to play a small role in bringing the Australian community together, providing a little comic relief and working to help those in need. Growing flowers from manure, they suggest, is the most apt metaphor for creating something beautiful from a year mired in crap. 

“Pure Sh*t has been a real passion project for our team – we’ve personally felt the effects of the events of 2020 but equally have felt fortunate to have our health and our homes to work from in lockdown. We know many organisations and individuals have been deeply affected by this year. Pure Sh*t is our way of showing support, and helping Aussies see some good come of this year through what they’re able to grow and the give that comes with it,” says White.

Brainwave is an organisation close to the agency's heart, founded by Cox's mother to support young people and their families living with a neurological condition after Cox was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age six.  About 70 children are diagnosed with a neurological condition in Australia every week affecting sleep and development and often has lifelong implications. 

To buy your own bag of poo, click here.

CREDITS

Client: Pure Shit

Creative Agency: Gen C Group
Executive Director: Jack White
Creative Director: Jarrod Lowe
Executive Producer: Nicholas Cox
Client Director: Britt Lippett
Design: Alex Crampton
Producer: Alex George
Production Assistant/ Social: Issy Susnica
Website & Social - Do Nice Things

Production House: Gen C Group
EP/ Producer: Nicholas Cox
Director: Julian Lucas
1st AD: Julian Costanzo
DOP: Simon Walsh
1st AC: Karina Davies
Casting Direction: Gen C Group
Production Manager: Gemma Murphy
Art Department/ Production Design: Imo Walsh
Art Assist: Karli Laredo
Gaffer/ Grip: James Thompson
Best Person: Akash Vijayakumar
H&MU: Liz Sharp
Sound Operator: Hugh Palmer
Photographer: Chillary
Social Photographer: Liam Cockshell
Social Videographer: Hayden Sommerville
Production Assistant: Max Speer

PR Agency: MKT
Skye Tipler
Bianca Cowie
Annica Robertson
Erin Roy
Courtney Middleton

Donated Media/Support:
Carat
Total Outdoor Media
Plakkit
Revolution 360

Post-Production House: Gen C Group
Offline Editor: Julian Lucas
Assistant Editor: Chris Axiaq
Colourist: Nicholas Hower
Sound Design & Sound Mixing: Terry Mann
Photography Retouching: Gabrielle Hughes

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

