An unabashedly Pure Sh*t campaign

As this horrible year comes to a close, many want to close off this pandemic-plagued year by seeing a bit of good come out of all the sh*t. For those advertising agencies that are not tasked with such a mission in their client briefs, some are taking it upon themselves to write their own briefs and even launch their own products.
The latest effort comes from Melbourne-based creative agency, Gen C, which decided to embrace the idea of being up to their necks in crap by creating their very own manure brand called Pure Sh*t, with all profits going to charity.
The agency came up with the idea during lockdown, teaming up with Betta Grower and "the good cows of Australia" to create a completely organic, dry, odourless manure available in bags of 1.1kg for $25 via pureshit.com.au suitable for every type of garden, lawn or potted plants.
Proceeds from the poop will be donated to Brainwave Australia, a national charity that supports families of children with a brain illness or injury. The aim is raise $30,000 for the organisation.
The campaign recently picked up traction with donated TV from national stations (Channel 7 & 9) and outdoor media across Sydney and Melbourne. Carat, Total Outdoor Media, Plakkit and Revolution 360 are among those involved in donating media or support.
Co-founders of Gen C and Pure Sh*t, Jack White and Nicholas Cox, say aims to play a small role in bringing the Australian community together, providing a little comic relief and working to help those in need. Growing flowers from manure, they suggest, is the most apt metaphor for creating something beautiful from a year mired in crap.
Brainwave is an organisation close to the agency's heart, founded by Cox's mother to support young people and their families living with a neurological condition after Cox was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age six. About 70 children are diagnosed with a neurological condition in Australia every week affecting sleep and development and often has lifelong implications.
To buy your own bag of poo, click here.
CREDITS
Client: Pure Shit
Creative Agency: Gen C Group
Executive Director: Jack White
Creative Director: Jarrod Lowe
Executive Producer: Nicholas Cox
Client Director: Britt Lippett
Design: Alex Crampton
Producer: Alex George
Production Assistant/ Social: Issy Susnica
Website & Social - Do Nice Things
Production House: Gen C Group
EP/ Producer: Nicholas Cox
Director: Julian Lucas
1st AD: Julian Costanzo
DOP: Simon Walsh
1st AC: Karina Davies
Casting Direction: Gen C Group
Production Manager: Gemma Murphy
Art Department/ Production Design: Imo Walsh
Art Assist: Karli Laredo
Gaffer/ Grip: James Thompson
Best Person: Akash Vijayakumar
H&MU: Liz Sharp
Sound Operator: Hugh Palmer
Photographer: Chillary
Social Photographer: Liam Cockshell
Social Videographer: Hayden Sommerville
Production Assistant: Max Speer
PR Agency: MKT
Skye Tipler
Bianca Cowie
Annica Robertson
Erin Roy
Courtney Middleton
Donated Media/Support:
Carat
Total Outdoor Media
Plakkit
Revolution 360
Post-Production House: Gen C Group
Offline Editor: Julian Lucas
Assistant Editor: Chris Axiaq
Colourist: Nicholas Hower
Sound Design & Sound Mixing: Terry Mann
Photography Retouching: Gabrielle Hughes