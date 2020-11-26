PR News The Work
72andSunny Singapore says good riddance to 2020

An original tongue-in-cheek line of merchandise sends off 2020 with goods like beer and T-shirts that help us remember the shitty year that was.

72andSunny Singapore says good riddance to 2020

72andSunny Singapore is giving 2020 a swift kick on its way out the door with a cheeky collection of 'Good Riddance 2020' merchandise to encourage a few much-needed smiles.

The line of goods, which includes beer, T-shirts and cleansing sticks, incorporate a playful logo that incorporates a wry 'eye roll' into its original 'Good Riddance 2020' design. 

Two craft beers were created in collboration with local brewery The 1925 Brewing Co. The first, a ‘Good Riddance 2020’ dark ale, depicts the dark happenings of the year that was,, while the lighter and bubblier ‘Great Expectations 2021’ champagne-inspired lager is meant to look forward to a hopefully brighter year next year. 


A ‘Good Riddance’ pack of cleansing Palo Santo sticks is meant to wave away the past year's bad luck while the 'Good Riddance 2020' t-shirt contains a laundry list of all the downers experienced throughout the year, from 'bubble tea drought' to ‘anti-social social distancing’.

“We believe creativity is a force for optimism and wanted to bring some sunshine into what has been a pretty dark year” said Jaclyn Lee, Strategy Director, 72andSunny Singapore.

“This was something the team wanted to create together. It felt like we all need to breathe a collective sigh of relief that the year is almost over.” added creative director Daniel Ko,
Creative Director, 72andSunny Singapore.

More information on the collection can be found on this Facebook page and merchandise can be bought at The 1925 Brewing Co.’s online store and restaurant from December 1st.

