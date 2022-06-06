Absolut personifies diverse cocktails in biggest global campaign in a decade

Absolut vodka has launched its biggest global marketing campaign in more than ten years.

The campaign, called “The World of Absolut Cocktails. Born to Mix,” debuted today (Monday June 6) and will expand into a multi-year effort

Narrated by actor Rami Malek, the campaign highlights the power of mixing people, perspectives and cocktails by creating colorful personas for some of the most popular vodka-based cocktails, represented by a diverse cast of characters.

“We believe that when diverse people come together, incredible things can happen,” said Charl Bassil, global VP marketing, Absolut, a press release. “This campaign brings our values to life through the personification of cocktails, a fun and fabulous world where everyone and anyone is invited. We believe that this is an idea that is universal because, after all, we are all born to mix.”

The campaign, in partnership with creative agency Ogilvy and directed by Rodrigo Saavedra, kicks off with a three minute music video. A 30-second cut of the TV spot will air nationally and will be followed by out-of-home advertising in Miami, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Digital films and 15-second cuts will run online and on social media.

Characters introduced throughout the film include the Cosmopolitan, the Espresso Martini, the Bloody Mary, Lemonade and Madras. Additional personalities and cocktails will join over the course of the year as the campaign expands.

The diversity of the cocktails — and the people who embody each — are intended to exhibit the versatility of Absolut vodka.

“The cocktails take on a life of their own, each with a unique and surprising personification that epitomizes our roots as a cultural mixer, inspiring people’s ideas and identities to ultimately create authentic connections,” said Pam Forbus, SVP, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard North America, in the release.