A robot touches a baby: But how does that help a mobile network?

A film by BBDO Bangkok for Thai mobile provider Dtac has racked up 31 million views with a story of a father who uses a robot hand to stroke his newborn's cheek via 5G.

Here's a well-made ad for Thailand mobile provider Dtac, by BBDO Bangkok. A lot of people (31 million so far) have watched it since its release in mid-December.

And here's the rationale for the work, according to the agency:

Dtac wants to demonstrate how 5G can connect what matters most with a whole range of new and potential experiences that will potentially enrich and empower our lives; we can see this exemplified in our film and how the technology helped make a real human connection at another level possible.

At its core, the film by BBDO Bangkok highlights the unwavering human desire to stay connected with those we love, regardless of time or space, and how 5G innovation can help play a role in defining and bringing these connections to life in ways we could have never imagined.

Somewhat overheated language aside, that all makes sense.

And yet, Ad Nut remains unconvinced that marketing 5G service by dramatising relatively outlandish scenarios is a smart strategy. The approach seems rooted in the idea that people have some kind of loyalty to their carrier. But this belies reality: People (and woodland creatures) can and do switch based on nothing but the best offer they can get at the moment when their contract is up for renewal. 

Moreover, being able to provide a 5G connection—to support remote stroking of baby faces or any other application—is not in any way a differentiating factor. All the carriers are rolling out 5G at pretty much the same rate, and people are well aware of this. So Dtac made a nice video, and millions have enjoyed watching the story. But how much value accrues to Dtac for its efforts?

CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Anuwat Nitipanont
Creative Director: Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng
Creative Group Head: Annop Khunwong
Copywriter: Ratanaparn Songsermsawad
Group Account Director: Piya Chongmonkhong
Producer: Toungrak Jiravatanarungsri
Production company: Wakeup rabbit
Director: Pagorn Jungrungruang

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific
