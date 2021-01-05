Search
MediaWorks: Lessons for success
The 2023 programme’s mentors and clients explain how up-and-coming media agency professionals can succeed with critical hands-on experience in bringing a real client brief to life.
Jan 5, 2021
A robot touches a baby: But how does that help a mobile network?
A film by BBDO Bangkok for Thai mobile provider Dtac has racked up 31 million views with a story of a father who uses a robot hand to stroke his newborn's cheek via 5G.
May 31, 2019
Historical waterfront property to open in Bangkok
Bangkok’s Old Customs House to become a luxury hotel.
May 15, 2019
Asia storms 2018 ICCA rankings
Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo and Hong Kong climb the city rankings.
Apr 30, 2019
This hotel in Bangkok reduced their F&B costs by going organic
A lesson that making sustainable choices could help your bottom line.
Mar 12, 2019
New Rosewood openings in Hong Kong and Bangkok
Rosewood Hong Kong will be opening on 17 March, ahead of its Thai counterpart on 31 March.
