bangkok

MediaWorks: Lessons for success
2 days ago
Staff

The 2023 programme’s mentors and clients explain how up-and-coming media agency professionals can succeed with critical hands-on experience in bringing a real client brief to life.

A robot touches a baby: But how does that help a mobile network?
Jan 5, 2021
Ad Nut

A film by BBDO Bangkok for Thai mobile provider Dtac has racked up 31 million views with a story of a father who uses a robot hand to stroke his newborn's cheek via 5G.

Historical waterfront property to open in Bangkok
May 31, 2019
Staff Writer

Bangkok’s Old Customs House to become a luxury hotel.

Asia storms 2018 ICCA rankings
May 15, 2019
Megan Gell

Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo and Hong Kong climb the city rankings.

This hotel in Bangkok reduced their F&B costs by going organic
Apr 30, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

A lesson that making sustainable choices could help your bottom line.

New Rosewood openings in Hong Kong and Bangkok
Mar 12, 2019
Staff Writer

Rosewood Hong Kong will be opening on 17 March, ahead of its Thai counterpart on 31 March.

