yu sasamoto

Twitter's Yu Sasamoto takes on APAC as Maya Hari steps up to global role
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter's Yu Sasamoto takes on APAC as Maya Hari steps up to global role

As Hari takes on a global role, the social media network is consolidating Japan and South Korea with the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Microsoft marketing officer Yu Sasamoto resigns
Oct 26, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Microsoft marketing officer Yu Sasamoto resigns

SINGAPORE - Yu Sasamoto, previously marketing officer for Microsoft's consumer and online business for Greater Asia Pacific, has left the company.

Profile: Microsoft's Yu Sasamoto builds experience into products
Jul 9, 2010
Kate Nicholson

Profile: Microsoft's Yu Sasamoto builds experience into products

Yu Sasamoto devises his own cluster marketing to spread the Microsoft brand across the region. Sasamoto is the consumer and online marketing officer of Greater Asia-Pacific at Microsoft based in Singapore.

Q&A: Microsoft's Yu Sasamoto is in the hot seat
Apr 14, 2010
Staff Reporters

Q&A: Microsoft's Yu Sasamoto is in the hot seat

Yu Sasamoto, consumer and online marketing officer for Greater Asia-Pacific at Microsoft, says he is easy to hang out with.

