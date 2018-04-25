Search
workshop
1 day ago
Brush up on your digital marketing knowledge with a 2-day workshop
Campaign Asia and digitalbrief are partnering to bring you Digital Marketing Fast Track, a 2-day training course designed to hone your digital skills.
Apr 25, 2018
DigitalWorks 2018: Takeaways, photos, and results
This is an archive of our live updates from yesterday's DigitalWorks in Shanghai, an interactive Chinese-language training workshop for China’s rising stars in the media industry.
Apr 11, 2011
4As Malaysia workshop addresses value of creativity
KUALA LUMPUR - The Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) held its 'Is Creativity Valued?' workshop, aiming to help the creative industry build brand value, greater brand affinity and boost stakeholder value.
