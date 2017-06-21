Search
war
25 minutes ago
Consumers demand action not 'empty statements' by brands in response to Ukraine
A new survey says 84 per cent of consumers expect brands to take action during crises and international events – and they will be ‘very vocal’ if brands don’t meet their expectations.
21 hours ago
Should we stay or should we go? Five principles for brands when conflict arises
Brands must start by running through a checklist of questions related to how the emergence of the conflict impacts their ability to operate in market, says a VP at Ogilvy PR.
2 days ago
How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian employees in wartime
The digital commerce consultancy has Ukrainian founders and close to 1,000 employees in the country.
Jun 21, 2017
Tencent exec questions validity of Baidu's AI-glasses Cannes win
A senior Tencent executive has contested Baidu's Silver Lion in the Pharma category at Cannes, highlighting an AI arms race between the internet rivals.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins