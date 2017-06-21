war

Consumers demand action not 'empty statements' by brands in response to Ukraine
25 minutes ago
James Halliwell

A new survey says 84 per cent of consumers expect brands to take action during crises and international events – and they will be ‘very vocal’ if brands don’t meet their expectations.

Should we stay or should we go? Five principles for brands when conflict arises
21 hours ago
Simon Webb

Brands must start by running through a checklist of questions related to how the emergence of the conflict impacts their ability to operate in market, says a VP at Ogilvy PR.

How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian employees in wartime
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

The digital commerce consultancy has Ukrainian founders and close to 1,000 employees in the country.

Tencent exec questions validity of Baidu's AI-glasses Cannes win
Jun 21, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A senior Tencent executive has contested Baidu's Silver Lion in the Pharma category at Cannes, highlighting an AI arms race between the internet rivals.

