Advertising PR News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

How a Ukrainian agency turned a Kyiv-based private school into a humanitarian project

When war broke out in February, Drama Queen helped private school Study.UA adapt into a free online school, now attended by more than 50,000 Ukrainian children.

How a Ukrainian agency turned a Kyiv-based private school into a humanitarian project

When Russian forces attacked Ukrainian soil in February, millions of people were displaced — from their homes, their jobs and their schools. Lack of access to education became a huge problem for millions of children.

Ukrainian creative agency Drama Queen, launched in 2020 during the pandemic, wanted to help its country during the war. Despite most of its local business drying up (the agency is sustaining itself on international clients), Drama Queen looked for ways to help.

In March 2022 Drama Queen launched a foundation, called Aid Legion, to direct foreign aid to local volunteers and organizations in need. The foundation, started with donations from family and friends, now funds local aid projects that support Ukraine’s military and doctors, continue access to education for Ukrainian children and help rebuild destroyed territories.

“[Huge] foundations are now overloaded, so aid sometimes is not delivered as quickly as it could be,” said Anna Goncharova, co-founder and creative director at Drama Queen. “Then there are small local initiatives of volunteers. We tried to create something in the middle. We support different projects so our donors have a choice of who to help.”

One such project is Study.UA, a Kyiv-based private school that Aid Legion worked with to adapt into a virtual school for displaced children. More than 40,000 children have enrolled since the project launched in March.

To get the word out, Drama Queen released a video in June aimed at Ukrainian mothers that includes a manifesto urging them to dream on, despite the horrors of the war.

“Mothers, we are dreaming with you — in basements and subways, on borders, in hallways, to the sound of damn sirens,” the voiceover reads. “Of the first day of school and the first school love, of sewing a hedgehog costume until dawn…of chipping in for classroom needs, and of dads who will come back home and finally teach that swimming stroke.

Though the battle goes on, we will teach on.”

War has changed the way Drama Queen works. As the agency uses its creative expertise to spread important communications, it’s working faster and more agilely to get the word out quickly. Aid Legion, for instance, came together in just three weeks.

“Most of us now are in this active, angry, productive mode,” Goncharova said. “This is something that also gives us energy — the emotions we feel, the anger — and we channel it into the work. We are in a bit of survival mode, which gives us a lot of strength and focus.”

But rather than lean into the doom and anger, Drama Queen takes a more optimistic tone in its communications. Though the videos touch devastating topics, they also tackle real and relatable topics, like war fatigue abroad.

“For people it becomes another war somewhere far away and they can't be concerned, sad and depressed for that long,” Goncharova said. “So we are trying not to push those buttons of guilt or fear. We are trying to be optimistic, and sometimes a little bit ironic.”

Drama Queen will continue taking on new projects through Aid Legion even after the war ends. The organization is now looking to bring on foundation ambassadors from different countries to help spread the word globally.

“We will have to rebuild the country,” Goncharova said. “This is tons and tons of effort that will be needed and [more] donations. So this is a long-run project for us.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

1 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

2 Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

4 L'Oreal Malaysia switches media partner

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

5 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

6 Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

7 Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

8 Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

9 PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Related Articles

Leo Burnett and Performics Ukraine urge to
PR
Apr 21, 2022
Campaign UK

Leo Burnett and Performics Ukraine urge to "Call ...

Consumers punishing ‘inactive’ corporates over Ukraine
PR
Apr 20, 2022
James Halliwell

Consumers punishing ‘inactive’ corporates over Ukraine

New campaign encourages supporters to Spend With Ukraine
PR
Apr 19, 2022
Shawn Paul Wood

New campaign encourages supporters to Spend With ...

Consumers demand action not 'empty statements' by brands in response to Ukraine
PR
Mar 24, 2022
James Halliwell

Consumers demand action not 'empty statements' by ...

Just Published

Givenchy’s Beauty House Taps Into Roblox’s Metaversal Goldmine
Marketing
5 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

Givenchy’s Beauty House Taps Into Roblox’s ...

Givenchy Parfums is the latest brand to join the Roblox residency hype. But why is luxury so infatuated with gaming platforms?

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022
Advertising
5 hours ago
James Halliwell

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

Samsung Itest from DDB New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy Mumbai, and The Unflitered History Tour for Vice Media by Dentsu Web Chutney featured in the Titanium Lions Cannes Lions list.

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand identity
Marketing
5 hours ago
Ben Bold

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand ...

Rebrand rolling out across markets in coming months.

The cream of the Cannes crop?
Advertising
6 hours ago
Chaka Sobhani

The cream of the Cannes crop?

Leo Burnett’s global chief creative officer steps up with an in-depth list of predictions for the hot picks at this year’s Cannes.