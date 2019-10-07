versace
How luxury brands celebrated China’s 70th anniversary
Versace, Givenchy, Sephora and Swarovski among those celebrating with special products.
Brands must remain silent about Hong Kong: PR chief
The MD of Allison Advisory on how Western brands should navigate their comms amid rising nationalism in China.
Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.
Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed
A cultural insights expert argues that luxury brands must engage in regular 'cultural pitstops' to avoid errors like those made by Givenchy, Coach and Versace—and that there's no excuse for getting it wrong.
Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.
Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings
Both fashion houses have seen their ambassadors quit and have become the subject of debate on Chinese social media for listing territories China considers part of the mainland as separate countries.
