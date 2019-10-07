versace

How luxury brands celebrated China’s 70th anniversary
Oct 7, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

How luxury brands celebrated China’s 70th anniversary

Versace, Givenchy, Sephora and Swarovski among those celebrating with special products.

Brands must remain silent about Hong Kong: PR chief
Aug 20, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Brands must remain silent about Hong Kong: PR chief

The MD of Allison Advisory on how Western brands should navigate their comms amid rising nationalism in China.

Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
Aug 19, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy

With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.

Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed
Aug 16, 2019
Clare Kane

Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed

A cultural insights expert argues that luxury brands must engage in regular 'cultural pitstops' to avoid errors like those made by Givenchy, Coach and Versace—and that there's no excuse for getting it wrong.

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
Aug 15, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test

As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.

Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings
Aug 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings

Both fashion houses have seen their ambassadors quit and have become the subject of debate on Chinese social media for listing territories China considers part of the mainland as separate countries.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia