value
Why luxury’s hidden value drivers matter to brands
People subconsciously ascribe enhanced attractiveness to luxury, and that expected attractiveness drives the value of luxury products significantly.
Trust in PR agencies high, but capabilities must improve significantly: Exclusive research
Campaign’s first survey with Ipsos examining the APAC PR landscape shows brands are investing in PR, but there’s a strong misalignment over which functions are most important.
Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.
Campaign launches survey on value of marketing
Please take our short survey on what media and marketing functions drive the most value for brand marketers (and which miss the mark).
Starcom chief: “Nobody wants to work with a cloud over their head”
Starcom’s global head John Sheehy speaks to Campaign about the media-transparency probe, consolidation, proving value and more.
Is it time to stop hating the procurement department?
They're often seen by marketers and agencies as antagonistic and difficult, but relationships with procurement don't have to be this way. Here's how the function can work well within the value chain.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins