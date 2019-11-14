value

Why luxury’s hidden value drivers matter to brands
Nov 14, 2019
Daniel Langer

Why luxury’s hidden value drivers matter to brands

People subconsciously ascribe enhanced attractiveness to luxury, and that expected attractiveness drives the value of luxury products significantly.

Trust in PR agencies high, but capabilities must improve significantly: Exclusive research
Jun 12, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Trust in PR agencies high, but capabilities must improve significantly: Exclusive research

Campaign’s first survey with Ipsos examining the APAC PR landscape shows brands are investing in PR, but there’s a strong misalignment over which functions are most important.

Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
Feb 26, 2019
Megan Gell

Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent

We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.

Campaign launches survey on value of marketing
Feb 12, 2019
Staff Writer

Campaign launches survey on value of marketing

Please take our short survey on what media and marketing functions drive the most value for brand marketers (and which miss the mark).

Starcom chief: “Nobody wants to work with a cloud over their head”
Nov 29, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Starcom chief: “Nobody wants to work with a cloud over their head”

Starcom’s global head John Sheehy speaks to Campaign about the media-transparency probe, consolidation, proving value and more.

Is it time to stop hating the procurement department?
Nov 26, 2018
Olivia Parker

Is it time to stop hating the procurement department?

They're often seen by marketers and agencies as antagonistic and difficult, but relationships with procurement don't have to be this way. Here's how the function can work well within the value chain.

