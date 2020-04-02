tim andree
Dentsu's Tim Andree to make phased return after leave of absence
The CEO has returned as a director of the Dentsu Group Board.
Dentsu's Tim Andree takes leave of absence
Company cites health reasons and appoints Toshihiro Yamamoto as acting executive chairman and CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network.
Tim Andree takes a giant leap for Dentsu
The chief executive and executive chairman is a growing force at Dentsu Aegis Network and, having expanded his role in January, is in a position to shake things up to go 'more global'.
Dentsu sees biggest growth opportunity in the US: Tim Andree
The company's international supremo is charting an unsentimental, technology-centric course for an entity that wants to avoid becoming a “traditional holding company”.
Tim Andree explains Dentsu's approach to international growth
SHANGHAI - In his first ever interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific, Dentsu’s Tim Andree discusses what it takes to make acquisitions work, the value of experimenting outside the borders of marketing and the importance of empowering local leaders.
Tim Andree set to become first non-Japanese Dentsu board member
JAPAN - Dentsu is set to elect Tim Andree, the senior vice-president credited with negotiating the Aegis Group acquisition, to its board of directors.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins