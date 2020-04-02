tim andree

Dentsu's Tim Andree to make phased return after leave of absence
Apr 2, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Dentsu's Tim Andree to make phased return after leave of absence

The CEO has returned as a director of the Dentsu Group Board.

Dentsu's Tim Andree takes leave of absence
Jan 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu's Tim Andree takes leave of absence

Company cites health reasons and appoints Toshihiro Yamamoto as acting executive chairman and CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network.

Tim Andree takes a giant leap for Dentsu
Jul 22, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Tim Andree takes a giant leap for Dentsu

The chief executive and executive chairman is a growing force at Dentsu Aegis Network and, having expanded his role in January, is in a position to shake things up to go 'more global'.

Dentsu sees biggest growth opportunity in the US: Tim Andree
Aug 17, 2018
Barry Lustig

Dentsu sees biggest growth opportunity in the US: Tim Andree

The company's international supremo is charting an unsentimental, technology-centric course for an entity that wants to avoid becoming a “traditional holding company”.

Tim Andree explains Dentsu's approach to international growth
Aug 28, 2015
David Blecken

Tim Andree explains Dentsu's approach to international growth

SHANGHAI - In his first ever interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific, Dentsu’s Tim Andree discusses what it takes to make acquisitions work, the value of experimenting outside the borders of marketing and the importance of empowering local leaders.

Tim Andree set to become first non-Japanese Dentsu board member
Feb 22, 2013
Staff Reporters

Tim Andree set to become first non-Japanese Dentsu board member

JAPAN - Dentsu is set to elect Tim Andree, the senior vice-president credited with negotiating the Aegis Group acquisition, to its board of directors.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia