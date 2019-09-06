takaki hibino
Dentsu Aegis Network names APAC CEO
The network also names a Singapore CEO and appoints a CEO for global client solutions.
Dentsu Aegis’ next chapter involves much more Dentsu
EXCLUSIVE: DAN’s new APAC chairman Takaki Hibino outlines his vision to bring Dentsu Aegis closer to Dentsu Inc., and explains why no one should fear it.
Phil Teeman, Rob Hughes among latest out at DAN
Teeman and Hughes have followed Susana Tsui out of Dentsu Aegis Network's doors, Campaign learns, as the group executes a major leadership restructure in the region. Here we round up all of the changes so far this year.
5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.
DAN launches experience-focused media network
The new company, dentsu X, will build on the foundations of Dentsu Media, with plans to launch in Europe by the end of the year.
Takaki Hibino: Exclusive interview
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Dentsu’s first executive officer ever posted overseas opens up about how the agency runs in his blood, how he handles juggling three hats, and how he’s adapting to his global role.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins