Swarovski hands global media duties to Publicis Media
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

Swarovski hands global media duties to Publicis Media

Zenith will be responsible for media planning and buying across 33 markets.

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
Aug 15, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test

As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.

Havas Media scoops Swarovski's global media account in 35 countries
Jul 5, 2016
Gideon Spanier

Havas Media scoops Swarovski's global media account in 35 countries

Havas Media has won Swarovski's global media account in a competitive pitch against rivals, including the incumbent Zenith.

Swarovski launches interactive global campaign, targets include Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong
Sep 3, 2012
Staff Reporters

Swarovski launches interactive global campaign, targets include Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong

ASIA PACIFIC - Luxury crystal maker Swarovski has launched a new integrated campaign titled "Kingdom of jewels", spanning 15 cities including Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul.

Levi's launches 'We rule the night' campaign for After Dark collection
Dec 6, 2010
Benjamin Li

Levi's launches 'We rule the night' campaign for After Dark collection

Levi’s has launched a new global campaign, "We rule the night,” for its winter 2010 black tone denim collection "After Dark."

ZenithOptimedia wins Swarovski media account in global alignment
Oct 30, 2009
Benjamin Li

ZenithOptimedia wins Swarovski media account in global alignment

GLOBAL - ZenithOptimedia has picked up Swarovski's Asia-Pacific media planning and buying account as part of a global alignment.

