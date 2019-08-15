swarovski
Swarovski hands global media duties to Publicis Media
Zenith will be responsible for media planning and buying across 33 markets.
Havas Media scoops Swarovski's global media account in 35 countries
Havas Media has won Swarovski's global media account in a competitive pitch against rivals, including the incumbent Zenith.
Swarovski launches interactive global campaign, targets include Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong
ASIA PACIFIC - Luxury crystal maker Swarovski has launched a new integrated campaign titled "Kingdom of jewels", spanning 15 cities including Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul.
ZenithOptimedia wins Swarovski media account in global alignment
GLOBAL - ZenithOptimedia has picked up Swarovski's Asia-Pacific media planning and buying account as part of a global alignment.
