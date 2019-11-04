sorrell
S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Asia-Pacific posted the strongest rate of growth, albeit from a modest base.
Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value
Former WPP chief seeks to justify retaining his shares in ad giant.
Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'
Martin Sorrell told a Singapore audience that holding companies must “adapt or die” in today’s marketing and communications industry, and attacked Dentsu Aegis Network over its management changes.
S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018
S4 Capital, the advertising business Sir Martin Sorrell launched after leaving WPP last year, has published its first annual report.
WPP: One year on from Martin Sorrell's reign
Here's what industry insiders have to say about the holding company's extremely turbulent year following the shock exit.
Sorrell: I'm going back to the 1990s
S4 Capital is reuniting digital creative and media services, the former WPP chief tells Advertising Week Europe.
