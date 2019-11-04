sorrell

S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Nov 4, 2019
Ben Bold

Asia-Pacific posted the strongest rate of growth, albeit from a modest base.

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value
Oct 8, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Former WPP chief seeks to justify retaining his shares in ad giant.

Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'
Jun 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Martin Sorrell told a Singapore audience that holding companies must “adapt or die” in today’s marketing and communications industry, and attacked Dentsu Aegis Network over its management changes.

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018
Apr 30, 2019
Claire Beale

S4 Capital, the advertising business Sir Martin Sorrell launched after leaving WPP last year, has published its first annual report.

WPP: One year on from Martin Sorrell's reign
Apr 16, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Here's what industry insiders have to say about the holding company's extremely turbulent year following the shock exit.

Sorrell: I'm going back to the 1990s
Mar 20, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

S4 Capital is reuniting digital creative and media services, the former WPP chief tells Advertising Week Europe.

