SC Johnson global CMO Ann Mukherjee to become CEO of Pernod Ricard North America
The female marketing leader joined the household cleaning supply manufacturer in 2015.
SC Johnson awards $600 million global media buying to PHD
NEW YORK - SC Johnson on Thursday chose to consolidate its media business, awarding its $600 million global media-buying account to Omnicom Group’s PHD.
SC Johnson consolidates global media planning with PHD
SC Johnson, the owner of Mr Muscle, has consolidated its global planning account with PHD in the US.
Maxus gives Japan MD control in Korea as well
TOKYO – Michael Morano has apparently done a good job in just over a year as MD of Maxus Japan, as the company has now given him an additional role as MD of another market that often proves difficult for international agencies: Korea.
BBDO names Kevin Lynch ECD for South China offices
HONG KONG - BBDO China has relocated creative veteran Kevin Lynch from Energy BBDO Shanghai to Hong Kong and take up the ECD role of South China.
Maxus names Madelene Ortega to head Maxus International in China
SHANGHAI - The former regional account director of Maxus Singapore, Madelene Ortega, has been promoted to head of Maxus International, based in its Shanghai office.
