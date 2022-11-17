PR News
Diana Bradley
Nov 18, 2022

CCO Alan VanderMolen leaves SC Johnson

The former international president at WE Communications worked at the company since March 2020.

CCO Alan VanderMolen leaves SC Johnson

SC Johnson chief communications officer Alan VanderMolen has left the company. 

“I can confirm that I departed a couple weeks ago,” he said. “I am looking forward to getting to some warm weather, enjoying the holidays and getting back to work in the new year.”

VanderMolen declined further comment about his departure or the company’s communications team. A spokesperson from SC Johnson was not immediately available for comment.

VanderMolen joined SC Johnson in March 2020. He replaced Kelly Semrau, who held the title SVP of global corporate affairs, communication and sustainability. 

Before that, VanderMolen was international president of WE Communications, working out of London and Singapore. Prior to WE, VanderMolen had a 13-year stint at Edelman in roles including vice chair of DJE Holdings, president and CEO of Edelman’s global practices and diversified insights businesses and president of Asia-Pacific. He has also worked at Burson-Marsteller, now BCW, where he also worked for 13 years. 

Privately held SC Johnson’s brands include Glade, Pledge, Mr Muscle, Raid, Ziploc, Scrubbing Bubbles, Windex, Shout, Mrs Meyers, Babyganics, Method and Ecover, among others.

Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

WPP agencies dominate global creative league after SC Johnson win
Advertising
Nov 16, 2022
Jyoti Rambhai

WPP agencies dominate global creative league after ...

SC Johnson global CMO Ann Mukherjee to become CEO of Pernod Ricard North America
Marketing
Nov 8, 2019
Lindsay Stein

SC Johnson global CMO Ann Mukherjee to become CEO ...

SC Johnson consolidates global media planning with PHD
Media
Jan 15, 2015
Ed Owen

SC Johnson consolidates global media planning with PHD

SC Johnson awards $600 million global media buying to PHD
Media
May 15, 2015
Douglas Quenqua

SC Johnson awards $600 million global media buying ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.