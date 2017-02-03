In his first interview, the chief marketing and customer officer gets tough on digital visibility and explains why BBDO's Snickers work is "the best of Mars."
After an iconic 4-year run as the face of the Macbook, the actor becomes the latest brand spokesman to appear in a competitor's commercial.
Faith Brewitt, former head of Greater China for MSLGroup, has filed a lawsuit saying she was denied the time and basic tools to do her job.
She had a US$100 million advantage and Madison Avenue's coolest kids in her corner. And yet...
After a six-month sabbatical, the former Starcom Mediavest CEO has announced her intention to step down at the end of the year.
Research has long shown a link between certain neurological conditions and artistic skills, which comes as no surprise to some creative directors.
