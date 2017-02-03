Douglas Quenqua

Send feedback to Douglas Quenqua.
Exclusive Q&A: Mars CMO Andrew Clarke on transparency, fighting for your agencies
Analysis
Feb 3, 2017
Douglas Quenqua

Exclusive Q&A: Mars CMO Andrew Clarke on transparenc...

In his first interview, the chief marketing and customer officer gets tough on digital visibility and explains why BBDO's Snickers work is "the best of Mars."

Justin Long defects from Apple to Huawei for US invasion
Advertising
Feb 1, 2017
Douglas Quenqua

Justin Long defects from Apple to Huawei for US ...

After an iconic 4-year run as the face of the Macbook, the actor becomes the latest brand spokesman to appear in a competitor's commercial.

Former MSLGroup China CEO files gender discrimination suit against Publicis
PR
Feb 1, 2017
Douglas Quenqua

Former MSLGroup China CEO files gender discriminatio...

Faith Brewitt, former head of Greater China for MSLGroup, has filed a lawsuit saying she was denied the time and basic tools to do her job.

How advertising failed Hillary Clinton
Analysis
Nov 10, 2016
Douglas Quenqua

How advertising failed Hillary Clinton

She had a US$100 million advantage and Madison Avenue's coolest kids in her corner. And yet...

Laura Desmond resigns from Publicis Groupe
Media
Oct 28, 2016
Douglas Quenqua

Laura Desmond resigns from Publicis Groupe

After a six-month sabbatical, the former Starcom Mediavest CEO has announced her intention to step down at the end of the year.

The upside of thinking different: Asperger's, ADHD and enhanced creativity
Analysis
Sep 12, 2016
Douglas Quenqua

The upside of thinking different: Asperger's, ADHD ...

Research has long shown a link between certain neurological conditions and artistic skills, which comes as no surprise to some creative directors.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia