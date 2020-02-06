sadoun

Arthur Sadoun: 'There will be no consolidation of agency brands'
Feb 6, 2020
Claire Beale

'The last 12 months have been a tough fight for transformation, but without a doubt a necessary one,' holding company chief said.

Arthur Sadoun: Accenture 'doesn't understand marketing enough' to do acquisition like Epsilon
Jul 3, 2019
Maisie Mccabe

Publicis Groupe was best partner from strategy point of view, despite not being the most compelling on price, chairman and CEO says.

Arthur Sadoun: Epsilon will not be another Sapient nightmare
Apr 16, 2019
Omar Oakes

'We have learned a lot,' Publicis Groupe chief executive insists.

Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth
Jul 20, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

The chief executive of Publicis Groupe has experienced his first bad financial quarter since he took charge last June, as a drop in organic growth led its shares down 9%

Wizened Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun delivers comic Christmas message
Dec 19, 2017
Alex Brownsell

Arthur Sadoun appears to be showing the strain of leading Publicis Groupe in the company's annual Christmas message to its employees.

