sadoun
Arthur Sadoun: 'There will be no consolidation of agency brands'
'The last 12 months have been a tough fight for transformation, but without a doubt a necessary one,' holding company chief said.
Arthur Sadoun: Accenture 'doesn't understand marketing enough' to do acquisition like Epsilon
Publicis Groupe was best partner from strategy point of view, despite not being the most compelling on price, chairman and CEO says.
Arthur Sadoun: Epsilon will not be another Sapient nightmare
'We have learned a lot,' Publicis Groupe chief executive insists.
Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth
The chief executive of Publicis Groupe has experienced his first bad financial quarter since he took charge last June, as a drop in organic growth led its shares down 9%
Wizened Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun delivers comic Christmas message
Arthur Sadoun appears to be showing the strain of leading Publicis Groupe in the company's annual Christmas message to its employees.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins