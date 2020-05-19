saatchi

M&C Saatchi carries on building in Asia, despite chaos at HQ
May 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi carries on building in Asia, despite chaos at HQ

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See M&C Saatchi's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

M&C Saatchi changes CEO in Australia as it enters 'unprecedented period'
Apr 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi changes CEO in Australia as it enters 'unprecedented period'

Jaimes Leggett hands over the business to incoming chief executive Justin Graham.

Agency Report Card 2019: M&C Saatchi
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: M&C Saatchi

While scandal rocked the London HQ, M&C Saatchi’s Asia operation went about its business of trying to become a growth engine for the global network. See how well the Asia team did in meeting this objective.

Moray MacLennan: 'We will emerge stronger' after M&C Saatchi accounting woes
Dec 12, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Moray MacLennan: 'We will emerge stronger' after M&C Saatchi accounting woes

M&C Saatchi's share price fell nearly 6% in London on Wednesday

Crisis at M&C Saatchi: what went wrong and what's next?
Dec 11, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Crisis at M&C Saatchi: what went wrong and what's next?

Allies say founders 'are not going to abandon ship before they set it right'.

Lord Saatchi, non-executive directors resign from M&C Saatchi board amid scandal
Dec 11, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Lord Saatchi, non-executive directors resign from M&C Saatchi board amid scandal

"We are determined to restore the operational performance and profitability of the business..."

