rugby world cup
The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan
Host Japan's success on the pitch led to big audience gains for brand sponsors like Canon and advertisers like Subaru, showing how big TV events can optimise multi-screen digital campaigns, prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.
Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle
Fans get to feel impact of professional tackle.
Guinness celebrates Japan's female rugby heroes in World Cup film
Guinness highlights the 1989 Liberty Fields team as it adds to the 'Made of more' campaign ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.
New DAZN CMO aims to reach beyond your typical sports fan
Yoichiro Basso wants to use the energy of upcoming sporting events to draw in a broader audience, even in the absence of screening rights.
Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia
Advertising Week: Sports-related sessions at this year's event in Tokyo encouraged brands to be open-minded, adaptable, and realistic about the costs involved in effective sponsorship activation.
Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan venues gear up for corporate hospitality
Private suites sold out, new categories added.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins