rugby world cup

The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan
Oct 30, 2019
Brett Gillett

The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan

Host Japan's success on the pitch led to big audience gains for brand sponsors like Canon and advertisers like Subaru, showing how big TV events can optimise multi-screen digital campaigns, prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle
Sep 16, 2019
Fayola Douglas

Mastercard lets fans experience full force of rugby tackle

Fans get to feel impact of professional tackle.

Guinness celebrates Japan's female rugby heroes in World Cup film
Aug 16, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Guinness celebrates Japan's female rugby heroes in World Cup film

Guinness highlights the 1989 Liberty Fields team as it adds to the 'Made of more' campaign ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.

New DAZN CMO aims to reach beyond your typical sports fan
Jun 20, 2019
David Blecken

New DAZN CMO aims to reach beyond your typical sports fan

Yoichiro Basso wants to use the energy of upcoming sporting events to draw in a broader audience, even in the absence of screening rights.

Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia
May 30, 2019
David Blecken

Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia

Advertising Week: Sports-related sessions at this year's event in Tokyo encouraged brands to be open-minded, adaptable, and realistic about the costs involved in effective sponsorship activation.

Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan venues gear up for corporate hospitality
Apr 26, 2019
Megan Gell

Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan venues gear up for corporate hospitality

Private suites sold out, new categories added.

