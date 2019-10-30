Search
Oct 30, 2019
Resulticks: good quality data is no. 1 challenge for real-time marketing
For Mani Gopalaratnam, Resulticks’ CTO customer success, real-time marketing is not only about providing the right content, but also context.
Oct 21, 2019
Southeast Asian businesses embrace omnichannel marketing solutions
Resulticks expands in APAC as new report shows 82% of firms in the region aim to improve customer engagement by employing an omnichannel approach.
