prashant kumar

Entropia’s Prashant Kumar on bridging the gap between new-age and old-world marketing
Jul 5, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

In his new book, industry veteran and Entropia's founder Kumar details how data is upturning marketing—and what CMOs need to do to keep up.

GroupM announces South Asia restructuring
Jan 28, 2019
Campaign India Team

Prasanth Kumar moves from Mindshare CEO to GroupM COO; new Mindshare CEO also named.

IPG Mediabrands hires APAC CEO from OMG
Jul 18, 2016
Staff Reporters

The company chooses an 18-year Omnicom veteren to fill the head regional role. OMG follows with promotion announcement.

Henry Tajer explains his aggressive start as global CEO at IPG Mediabrands
Apr 18, 2016
Atifa Silk

The Atifa Silk Interview: The new head of IPG Mediabrands shares why he made sweeping organisational changes on his first day on the job, in the midst of the global media review storm.

Updated: IPG Mediabrands names Malaysia CEO, Kumar resigns
Mar 21, 2016
Emily Tan

KUALA LUMPUR - IPG Mediabrands has named Bala Pomaleh as CEO in Malaysia following the resignation of its president of world markets and CEO of its Malaysia office, Prashant Kumar.

IPG's Initiative snags Maxis media business in Malaysia
Sep 30, 2015
Gabey Goh

KUALA LUMPUR – Initiative has been named media AOR by Maxis Berhad, a communications and Internet service provider in Malaysia, winning the account from incumbent Mindshare.

