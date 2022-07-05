prashant kumar
Entropia’s Prashant Kumar on bridging the gap between new-age and old-world marketing
In his new book, industry veteran and Entropia's founder Kumar details how data is upturning marketing—and what CMOs need to do to keep up.
GroupM announces South Asia restructuring
Prasanth Kumar moves from Mindshare CEO to GroupM COO; new Mindshare CEO also named.
IPG Mediabrands hires APAC CEO from OMG
The company chooses an 18-year Omnicom veteren to fill the head regional role. OMG follows with promotion announcement.
Henry Tajer explains his aggressive start as global CEO at IPG Mediabrands
The Atifa Silk Interview: The new head of IPG Mediabrands shares why he made sweeping organisational changes on his first day on the job, in the midst of the global media review storm.
Updated: IPG Mediabrands names Malaysia CEO, Kumar resigns
KUALA LUMPUR - IPG Mediabrands has named Bala Pomaleh as CEO in Malaysia following the resignation of its president of world markets and CEO of its Malaysia office, Prashant Kumar.
IPG's Initiative snags Maxis media business in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR – Initiative has been named media AOR by Maxis Berhad, a communications and Internet service provider in Malaysia, winning the account from incumbent Mindshare.
