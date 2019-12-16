nintendo
How Brand Nintendo can win over mobile-crazy Chinese gamers
By focusing on casual gamers, advocating its hybrid capabilities and building out its gaming portfolio, the gaming giant hopes to give itself a fighting chance with Switch.
Nintendo gambles on Switch to flip its fortunes
Kyoto-based company has much at stake with its new product. Has the brand learnt from past mistakes—and does a smartphone carrying public really want another handheld?
Nintendo loses suit: 'MariCar' go-kart operator survives
Surprise ruling is a reminder that big brands don't always get their way.
Nintendo wants real-life Mario Karts off Tokyo's streets
The company is suing a popular go-karting operator for copyright violation.
Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death
The impact of a recent accident on the brand may be minimal, but Niantic should nonetheless do more to promote safe play.
Will Pokemon Go sustain a turnaround for Nintendo's brand?
Having at last debuted in Japan (and Asia), Pokemon Go has boosted Nintendo’s market value dramatically. But what does it mean for the brand?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins