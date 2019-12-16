nintendo

How Brand Nintendo can win over mobile-crazy Chinese gamers
Dec 16, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

How Brand Nintendo can win over mobile-crazy Chinese gamers

By focusing on casual gamers, advocating its hybrid capabilities and building out its gaming portfolio, the gaming giant hopes to give itself a fighting chance with Switch.

Nintendo gambles on Switch to flip its fortunes
Mar 14, 2017
David Blecken

Nintendo gambles on Switch to flip its fortunes

Kyoto-based company has much at stake with its new product. Has the brand learnt from past mistakes—and does a smartphone carrying public really want another handheld?

Nintendo loses suit: 'MariCar' go-kart operator survives
Mar 13, 2017
David Blecken

Nintendo loses suit: 'MariCar' go-kart operator survives

Surprise ruling is a reminder that big brands don't always get their way.

Nintendo wants real-life Mario Karts off Tokyo's streets
Feb 27, 2017
David Blecken

Nintendo wants real-life Mario Karts off Tokyo's streets

The company is suing a popular go-karting operator for copyright violation.

Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death
Aug 25, 2016
Gabey Goh

Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death

The impact of a recent accident on the brand may be minimal, but Niantic should nonetheless do more to promote safe play.

Will Pokemon Go sustain a turnaround for Nintendo's brand?
Jul 25, 2016
David Blecken

Will Pokemon Go sustain a turnaround for Nintendo's brand?

Having at last debuted in Japan (and Asia), Pokemon Go has boosted Nintendo’s market value dramatically. But what does it mean for the brand?

