new campaign

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone
22 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

TBWA\Media Arts Lab created a global campaign that depicts all those juicy details being aired out loud to illustrate the iPhone's privacy credentials.

Snapchat features 'real friends' in debut global ad campaign
Jul 31, 2019
Omar Oakes

Focus on user authenticity will be seen as challenge to rivals.

Y&R Singapore unveils new Bank of Singapore branding campaign
Nov 8, 2011
Unknown Unknown

SINGAPORE - Y&R Singapore has unveiled a new branding campaign for private banking institution, Bank of Singapore.

Company founder stars in Y&R Thailand’s latest campaign for Ichitan Green Tea
Jul 7, 2011
Unknown Unknown

BANGKOK - Y&R Thailand has launched its latest campaign for drinks company Mai Tan Co to promote a new flavour, Ichitan Organic Green Tea.

KFC Malaysia's US$1.2m new 'sogood' campaign
Apr 20, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

MALAYSIA - In line with the global change, KFC Malaysia is the latest to roll out the new 'sogood' tagline with a MYR3.5 million (US$1.2 million) advertising and promotion campaign.

APB launches Drink-savvy.com online game
Feb 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

ASIA PACIFIC - Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) has launched a new 'Good choices, good cheers' campaign across the region to encourage responsible drinking.

