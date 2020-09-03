New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

Apple has broken a commercial for the iPhone on Thursday that addresses an encroaching concern of society.

The commercial, Over Sharing, provokes consumers’ fears about data privacy in ways that are amusing in that mortified-with-embarrassment way, but also a little frightening. It will run in about 25 global markets across television, digital and out-of-home, in showstopper locations such as Times Square.

The spot from TBWA\Media Arts Lab opens on a crowded bus as a rider loudly declares, “I browsed eight sites for divorce attorneys today.” The next scenario shows a woman in a movie theater telling a startled man her login “for everything.”

The spot is the fourth in a series of privacy messages promoted by Apple since 2019. Appearing in a range of versions, from a six-second pre-roll to a one-minute treatment, the spots end with the famous Apple icon featuring a padlock topper — instead of a leaf — that clicks securely into place. This padlocked apple has become a brand signature for its privacy campaigns.