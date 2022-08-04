Advertising News
Gurjit Degun
3 days ago

H&M taps Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight for global sportswear launch

The 84-year-old actress gets back into her fitness instructor groove for H&M Move.

H&M taps Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight for global sportswear launch

H&M is marking the launch of its sportswear range with a global ad campaign featuring Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight.

The work "However you move" has been created by GentleForces and shows Fonda resume her role as a workout instructor and Knight joining her in the studio as they encourage people to move.

The film is interspersed with people in different scenarios exercising, such as one person skipping, another cycling and some people playing basketball. It also shows people taking on everyday tasks such as carrying their shopping home or lifting their large dog over their shoulders.

The work aims to offer a "more accessible vision of sport by reframing it as movement". It celebrates that everyone is a "mover" in their own way.

Loren Denis directed the film through Rattling Stick. The campaign will run across out of home, social, in-store and online.

Danni Mohammed, co-founder of GentleForces, said: "You don't often get a chance to build a brand from scratch and put it out into the world. But this is more than just the creation of a new brand, it's a cultural shift in how we define movement and its accessibility globally."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

1 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

3 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

5 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

7 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

9 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Related Articles

H&M continues to fail in China
Marketing
Jul 2, 2021
Adina-Laura Achim

H&M continues to fail in China

A child star and a comedian try to help Manulife cut through insurance clutter
The Work
Mar 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

A child star and a comedian try to help Manulife ...

The New York Times highlights subscribers in new campaign
Advertising
Feb 7, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

The New York Times highlights subscribers in new ...

Are we forgetting who advertising is for?
Advertising
Jul 21, 2022
Lorna Burt

Are we forgetting who advertising is for?

Just Published

Citigroup promotes Jennifer Lowney to global comms head
PR
9 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Citigroup promotes Jennifer Lowney to global comms head

Her promotion comes amid an expansion of Citi’s global public affairs department.

Spotify tunes its listener’s mood
Advertising
10 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Spotify tunes its listener’s mood

A new campaign from Leo Burnett aims to highlight how songs can reset human emotions in a jiffy.

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR
Marketing
10 hours ago
Jack O'Brien

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR

In an internal memo, HH&Y CEO Donna Murphy characterized the assignment as the year’s “biggest pitch in our industry.”

AITA if I want to WFH?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

AITA if I want to WFH?

There isn't a simple solution to the complexities of hybrid working in creative businesses.