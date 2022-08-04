H&M taps Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight for global sportswear launch

H&M is marking the launch of its sportswear range with a global ad campaign featuring Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight.

The work "However you move" has been created by GentleForces and shows Fonda resume her role as a workout instructor and Knight joining her in the studio as they encourage people to move.

The film is interspersed with people in different scenarios exercising, such as one person skipping, another cycling and some people playing basketball. It also shows people taking on everyday tasks such as carrying their shopping home or lifting their large dog over their shoulders.

The work aims to offer a "more accessible vision of sport by reframing it as movement". It celebrates that everyone is a "mover" in their own way.

Loren Denis directed the film through Rattling Stick. The campaign will run across out of home, social, in-store and online.

Danni Mohammed, co-founder of GentleForces, said: "You don't often get a chance to build a brand from scratch and put it out into the world. But this is more than just the creation of a new brand, it's a cultural shift in how we define movement and its accessibility globally."