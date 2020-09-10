Advertising Digital Media News The Work
Rahul Sachitanand
Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

The campaign, through AKQA, aims to evoke the power of storytelling. In Asia, the campaign will primarily focus on digital, OOH and TV.

Netflix has launched 'One story away', a global campaign across 27 markets that aims to celebrate the power of storytelling, particularly how the series and films we watch evoke different emotions, provide new perspectives and make us feel closer to each other. 

Globally the campaign will run across TV, radio, print, digital and OOH, but the media mix differs from market to market. In Asia, the campaign primarily focuses on digital, OOH and TV. 

According to a statement from Netflix, Stranger Things rekindles memories of childhood adventures and friendship. Crash Landing on You helps you find love in unexpected places. Money Heist places new perspectives on who the villains in our lives really are. Over The Moon gives viewers the courage to make our dreams take flight. Stories are the premise that underpin Netflix’s One Story Away campaign. 

The unveiling of this campaign comes on the back of a busy few months for Netflix. The company has appointed a new CMO in Bozoma Saint John, hired Hans Zimmer to upgrade its ta-dum sound and appointed a new co-CEO Ted Sarandos, even as it has looked to sustain pandemic-driven growth around the world. 

"When I first watched Stranger Things it reminded me of how it felt to be a kid, riding my bike with my best friends and playing video games in the basement," Eric Pallotta, vice president of brand for Netflix noted in a blog post. "Seeing The Irishman inspired me and my brother to revisit all our favorite mob movies over the years. And I cried at Sex Education’s Eric, who had the courage to live his life without shame and without edits."

TV shows and films we watch bring out all sorts of different emotions, he noted, and give us perspectives we’ve never seen before and even make us feel closer to each other.

"I first heard the phrase 'we’re only one story away' a couple years ago from a colleague in the hallway, and it’s stuck in my head ever since," he added. "When we started working on this campaign almost a year ago, it felt like we had finally found the right moment. These words perfectly encapsulate the passion for storytelling that lies at the heart of what Netflix."

CREDITS

  • Client: Netflix
  • Agency: AKQA
  • Strategy:  AKQA & Ricebowl Strategy
  • Production: Stink
  • Sound: Wave
  • Music: Andy and Robert from Manchester Orchestra
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

